Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are monitoring Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, according to reports. The Frenchman has seen his chances dwindle at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Timo Werner in the summer. Giroud is desperate for first-team football to ensure that he remains in contention for the France squad for the European Championships next year, and is willing to leave Chelsea if required.

Olivier Giroud is already generating interest from Spurs and the Hammers, two clubs who are looking to strengthen their attack. The Frenchman is also on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, and Inter Miami. However, the Blues might not be willing to part with him just yet.

Olivier Giroud was expected to leave Chelsea in the summer but ended the season in Frank Lampard’s good books. He was rewarded with a one-year contract extension but has found game time hard to come by this season. However, Lampard remains adamant that Giroud is still crucial to Chelsea’s ambition this time.

Olivier Giroud is getting better with age, says Lampard

The Frenchman helped Chelsea beat Rennes 2-1 by scoring the winner off the bench in the Champions League. And speaking after the game, Lampard agreed that Olivier Giroud had shown the world why the Blues want him to stay.

"Yes, it does, and I've felt it first-hand, last year it was him or Tammy (Abraham) fighting for the No 9 spot. Tammy had a great first half of the season, and then Oli in restart was fantastic," Lampard said.

Olivier Giroud sends Chelsea to the next round in the 91st minute 😤 pic.twitter.com/JcPEPlTIlC — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 24, 2020

Lampard also praised Olivier Giroud’s professionalism, revealing that the Chelsea players hold him in the highest of regards.

"And the things behind the scenes, everybody kind of feels from the outside to be fair, what a great professional he is and how highly regarded he is by his team-mates and myself. So for him to get a goal, you saw the reaction of his team-mates, he's so professional in how he trains and looks after himself that age isn't even a factor for him," Lampard said.

Lampard even claimed that Olivier Giroud was getting better with age

Advertisement

"He's getting better with age if anything in terms of how he looks after himself. So he offers a lot for us and I keep saying it but the big schedule coming up and the way we play means I will rely on players. So thankfully for me he's a player that always keeps the right attitude if he's not playing regularly, and I know when I call upon him that he comes in as he did," he added.