"Represents a decade of poor football decisions" - Graeme Souness launches scathing attack on Manchester United attacker

Football pundit Graeme Souness has criticized Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial amid his continuous struggles at Old Trafford. The former Liverpool midfielder reckoned that the Frenchman's current predicament is a testament to the poor footballing decisions made by the club over the last decade.

Anthony Martial joined Manchester United from Monaco as a highly-rated prospect in the summer of 2015 in a deal reportedly worth €60 million. However, apart from showing flashes of brilliance, the attacker has failed to meet expectations at Old Trafford.

Despite his struggles, Martial has somehow managed to stay at the club for nine seasons. He was sent on loan to Sevilla in 2022 before being given another opportunity by manager Erik ten Hag last year.

The forward has failed to capitalize, however, as recurring injuries and inconsistent performances have seen him bag just 11 goals in 42 games under the Dutchman.

The Frenchman was taken off after an hour following a toothless display in the 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at the weekend - another defeat that reflects the Red Devils' current situation.

Speaking about the club's struggles, Graeme Souness pointed to Anthony Martial to highlight United's poor football decisions in recent years.

"Where Man United are. I’ll try, without waffling – I think you look no further than Martial for what that club is all about,” the Scotsman said on talkSPORT.

"I used to write in The Sunday Times and about four or five years ago I wrote ‘This has to be Martial’s last chance saloon moment,'" he added. "They had given him another contract and he didn’t deserve one so by mentioning his name, what I mean is they have, for a decade, made consistently poor decisions in footballing matters."

Graeme Souness further criticized Manchester United's for not offloading players who he said are no longer worthy of representing the club.

“The most important thing you have to get right at a football club is your recruitment and then on top of that, who you think you can afford to sell, who’s no longer a Man United player, who’s not fit or good enough to be a Man United player, who doesn’t show the right attitude," he said.

Anthony Martial's numbers for Manchester United this season

Anthony Martial's current season at Manchester United has been nothing to write home about. The Frenchman has been one of the most underwhelming players in the Red Devils' squad.

He's scored only once in 12 Premier League appearances so far. Overall, the 28-year-old forward has produced two goals and two assists in 18 games across competitions, with six of his appearances coming from the start.

Anthony Martial's current contract with Manchester United expires next summer. However, rumors suggest he could get another deal at Old Trafford.