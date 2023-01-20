“Represents a quantum leap” - Del Piero explains why Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al Nassr will make ‘great impact’ in Saudi football

Italian football legend Alessandro Del Piero recently claimed Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the Saudi Pro League will have a significant impact on the development of football, not just in Saudi but in the entire Asian region.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi-based club Al Nassr on a staggering £200 million deal has been met with excitement and anticipation by fans and experts alike.

Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Al Nassr for his official presentation

According to Del Piero, Ronaldo's arrival in Saudi Arabia will significantly impact the league. He believes that not only will it attract more fans to the game, but it will also inspire young players to take up the sport.

The Italian legend also stated that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo would bring a lot of attention to the Saudi league, which would, in turn, help improve the standards of football in the country.

The Italian legend said (via Twitter):

"Cristiano's move to Al Nassr represents a quantum leap, There are a large number of those interested in sports who will be keen to know the latest news of the Saudi League for it, so there will be a great impact on Saudi football that will extend for a long time."

Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr is indeed a big deal for the Saudi league. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is a global icon, along with being one of the game's best ever players.

With his upcoming debut in the Saudi Pro League, the eyes of the world will turn to Al Nassr. Global media will turn their attention towards the Middle Eastern competition whenever the Portuguese international enters the pitch.

Adding Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League will also positively impact the development of young players in the country. His work ethic, dedication, and professionalism are well known, and these are qualities that young players can learn from.

''I think we all owe an apology to Juventus'' - Fans laud Italian club Juventus for supporting Cristiano Ronaldo through his bad days

Cristiano Ronaldo fans have taken to social media to apologize to the Italian club Juventus for doubting their support for the Portuguese international.

Only club that supported Cristiano ronaldo most during the darkest hours. I think we all owe an apology to Juventus.

This comes after the club's official Instagram handle posted a GOAT (Greatest of All Time) emoji in reaction to Ronaldo's brace against PSG in a friendly match in Saudi Arabia while playing for Riyadh All-Star Eleven.

Ronaldo left the Italian club in 2021 after a successful three-year stint in Italy, scoring more than 100 goals during his time in Turin and winning several titles. However, the Italian club have shown affection for their former striker on every occasion.

Out of all the clubs Ronaldo has played for, Juventus have supported him the most during the darkest hours



I think we all owe an apology to Juventus.

Fans have praised Juventus for supporting Ronaldo, acknowledging that they were wrong to question the club's loyalty to him.

