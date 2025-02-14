"Respect Enzo for not picking him", "Has been an eyesore lately" - Fans react as Chelsea star dropped from XI for Brighton clash

Chelsea fans on X are pleased with Enzo Maresca’s decision to exclude Jadon Sancho from the starting XI of their clash with Brighton & Hove Albion. The two sides will face off in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium on Friday (Feb. 14) night.

Ad

Tonight’s clash between Chelsea and Brighton will see the two sides square off twice in the last eight days. Prior to today’s clash, Enzo Maresca’s men had set up a clash with the Seagulls in the fourth round of the FA Cup last Saturday. The match ended 2-1 in Brighton’s favor.

Jadon Sancho, who joined Chelsea from Manchester United last summer, has suffered a dip in form of late as he’s failed to score a goal or provide an assist in the last six games for the Blues across competitions.

Ad

Trending

The English winger did hit the ground running upon his arrival at the west London club and featured in all the league matches that he was eligible to play for the Blues this season, barring one.

The lineup for tonight’s clash has been released, and Sancho was named on the bench as Pedro Neto took his place in attack.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The decision to exclude the winger from the starting lineup pleased some Chelsea fans who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their happiness about Maresca’s decision.

An X user wrote:

''Respect enzo for not picking sancho''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another tweeted:

''Thank God there is no Sancho today, he has been an eye sore lately''

Expand Tweet

Ad

''Sancho dropped. Have that freedom on the bench,'' @amorimyanited wrote.

''Damn no Sancho, we’re dunking brington at home,'' @AckoladesOla added.

''Sancho dropped FREEDOM HEY JADON YOU SCRUB,'' @mr_iklerz chimed in.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says he expects similar tactics from Brighton in tonight’s clash as the one they used in the FA Cup

Enzo Maresca predicted the tactics that Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler will deploy against his side in their Premier League clash today. The Italian manager expects the Seagulls to deploy the same tactics as the ones they used against them in the FA Cup last Saturday.

Ad

Maresca said in the pre-match conference via Sports Illustrated:

"I expect a similar one. Not just against us but in all the games they are aggressive. I expect a similar game. It's fresh in your mind, the way they attack and defend. It could be easy but it's never easy. You know what they try to do so it's probably better to face them."

Chelsea are in the fourth position with 43 points after 24 games while Brighton & Hove Albion are in the 10th position with 34 points after the same number of games on the Premier League table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback