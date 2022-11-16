"Respect" - Virgil van Dijk chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

When asked to take his pick, Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk reluctantly chose Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi ahead of Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo. Van Dijk admitted that he did not want to make the call, adding that both superstars only deserved respect.

With 12 Ballons d’Or shared between them, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two most decorated players in the history of football. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the pair continue to make headlines and are seen as figures who can single-handedly change the outcome of a game.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK

'Finished' Cristiano Ronaldo last season:
🏆 Most Premier League POTM awards
🏆 Most Man United POTM awards
🏆 Man United's Player of the Year
⚽️ Man United's top scorer
⚽️ Man United's Goal of the Season
👤 Included in Premier League Team of the Year

Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk has had the privilege of playing against both legendary forwards and was recently asked to choose his favorite. The Dutchman tried to sit on the fence before ultimately siding with Messi. When presented with the question on Spotify’s Pitch Side podcast, Van Dijk said:

“Can I sit on the fence and say both....I would say Lionel Messi.”

The interviewer said that he liked Cristiano Ronaldo more but thought that everyone should appreciate both players. Van Dijk seconded his thoughts, claiming that he had nothing but respect for them.

Van Dijk concluded:

“You should [appreciate them], that's how I am, these guys are greats and for so many years...only respect.”

In terms of form, Messi and Ronaldo have been on opposite ends of the spectrum this season. While the Argentinian has impressively scored 12 times and claimed 14 assists for PSG in 19 matches, Ronaldo has struggled at United, netting only thrice in 16 games across competitions.

Pragyan Ojha wants Cristiano Ronaldo to face off against Lionel Messi in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha will be attending his first-ever FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. Ojha has admitted that he is not a football fan, but could not stop himself from checking out Ronaldo in the flesh in Qatar.

Ojha told NDTV Sports (via Live Mint):

“Yes, I am going to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022. I am going to watch Portugal vs Uruguay, the only reason behind this is Cristiano Ronaldo. It's not like I am a big fan, but I just want to see him play live.”

Ojha was then asked to describe his dream FIFA World Cup final. He replied, saying:

“See, I am not too much into football but if I have to pick, it would be Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo that is Argentina vs Portugal.”

