“Rest him for once” “Xavi doesn’t know how to manage players” - Fans slam Barcelona manager for overusing 22-year-old

Barcelona fans online were not happy with manager Xavi Hernandez picking Ferran Torres for their game against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday, April 24. Supporters believe the January signing deserves rest towards the end of the season.

Ferran Torres has been a part of the Barcelona side for almost all of the games since he arrived from Manchester City in January for €55 million. The 22-year-old winger has barely got any rest in the league, having started 11 matches since his big-money transfer.

Prior to their game against Rayo Vallecano, Ferran Torres has played the full 90 minutes in his last five La Liga games.

Blaugrana fans on Twitter were not pleased with Xavi's selection since the season has already reached its end. Some have even said that the manager is not handling his squad well and is overusing Ferran Torres.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Fernando @FernandoGAG10 @FCBarcelona_es 0 rotaciones, el paquete de ferran sigue jugando por decreto @FCBarcelona_es 0 rotaciones, el paquete de ferran sigue jugando por decreto

. @GaiusFrancisco Xavi keeps playing ferran im tired Xavi keeps playing ferran im tired

Dave Topz @DaveTopz @FCBarcelona Ferran again Xavi don’t no how to manage player honesty how can you base on one player that keep playing bad smh @FCBarcelona Ferran again Xavi don’t no how to manage player honesty how can you base on one player that keep playing bad smh

Ferran Torres has had a good start to his return to La Liga. The 22-year-old winger has contributed seven goals and six assists in 20 appearances for the Catalan outfit across all competitions. Torres, along with fellow new arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, have galvanized Barcelona's attack in the second half of the season.

Ferran Torres provided the assist for Aubameyang's goal against Real Sociedad in a narrow 1-0 win in mid-week.

Barcelona will end the 2021-22 season without winning any silverware

Barcelona have had a disappointing season despite finding some good form under Xavi Hernandez. The Catalan giants are set to end the 2021-22 season without a single trophy to their name.

The Blaugrana had a particularly poor run in European competitions this season. They were initially dumped out of the UEFA Champions League in the group phase by finishing third in their group. Their Europa League journey was also cut short in the quarterfinal stages after losing to Eintracht Frankfurt.

OptaJose @OptaJose . Stop. 2 - Barcelona have lost their last 2 home games (2-3 v Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League and 0-1 v Cádiz in LaLiga). Only once in their history have the Blaugrana suffered 3 defeats in a row at home in all comps; 3 between the 1997/98 and 1998/99 under Louis van Gaal. Stop. 2 - Barcelona have lost their last 2 home games (2-3 v Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League and 0-1 v Cádiz in LaLiga). Only once in their history have the Blaugrana suffered 3 defeats in a row at home in all comps; 3 between the 1997/98 and 1998/99 under Louis van Gaal 🇳🇱. Stop. https://t.co/NzbxGjOFEI

The Catalan giants, however, will be looking to end the league on a high and secure Champions League football for next season. As things stand, they are second in the standings, having picked up 63 points from 32 games.

Xavi's side are currently 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid. This is despite beating their fierce rivals 4-0 in the El Clasico earlier this year.

Barcelona are currently level on points with third-placed Sevilla. However, they do have a game in hand over their rivals. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are fourth in the table, two points behind the aforementioned sides.

