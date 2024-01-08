“Rest in peace, Kaiser”, “Won it all with grace and charm” - Who said what: Football world reacts as Franz Beckenbauer dies

The football world reacted as Germany and Bayern Munich legend Franz Beckenbauer breathed his last on Monday (January 8) at the age of 78.

Beckenbauer, affectionately nicknamed 'Der Kaiser' (The Emperor), the German legend is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game.

He's one of only three players to win the FIFA World Cup as both player (1974) and manager (1990). Beckenbauer also captain Bayern to an European Cup three-peat in the 1970s and also captained Germany to World Cup (1974) and European Championship (1972) glory.

Playing a leading role in bringing the 2006 FIFA World Cup to Germany, Beckenbauer was a long-term columnist for Bild and is the only defender to win two Ballon d'Or awards.

A statement released by his family (as per DPA via BBC) said that Beckenbauer 'passed away peacefully in his sleep':

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family. We ask that you allow us to grieve in silence and refrain from asking any questions."

The football world - from players, analysts, commentators and clubs - paid their condolences.

Jan Aage Fjortoft, a retired player, tweeted:

"Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the greatest players of all time. World Cup winner both as player and coach. I had the privilege to have him as a colleague at Sky Germany. He was always open and kind. And shared his wisdom and knowledge. Rest in Peace, Kaiser"

Former England international Gary Lineker shared his thoughts on X:

"Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"The shock is deep" - Germany's World Cup-winning captain Lothar Mathaus on Franz Beckenbauer's demise

Franz Beckenbauer (right)

Lothar Matheus, who lifted the 1990 FIFA World Cup for Germany (then called West Germany) under Franz Beckenbauer has shared his thoughts on Der Kaiser's demise.

Beckenbauer's men beat Argentina by a solitary goal in the 1990 title match, thanks to an 85th-minute Andreas Brehme penalty. It made Germany the first European nation to beat one from the CONMEBOL zone in a World Cup final.

Matheus told BILD (as per the Guardian) following the death of Beckenbauer:

“The shock is deep, even though I knew that Franz wasn’t feeling well. His death is a loss for football and for Germany as a whole. He was one of the greatest as a player and coach, but also off the field.

"Franz was an outstanding personality – not only in football – and he enjoyed worldwide recognition. Everyone who knew him knows what a great and generous person Franz was. A good friend has left us. I will miss him – we will all miss him.”

Starting as a centre-forward, Beckebauer showed his versatility by playing across various outfield postions, leaving an indelible mark on world football.