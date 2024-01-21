Fans on X have reacted to Real Madrid's starting lineup for their La Liga fixture against Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, January 21.

Los Blancos come into the game on the back of a disappointing 4-2 defeat after extra time against rivals Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. They came back from behind twice to make it 2-2 but were eventually eliminated in the Round of 16 on January 18.

The Merengues now return to La Liga action for the first time since January 3. They won the Supercopa de Espana earlier this month, beating Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals and Barcelona in the final. They also played two Copa del Rey fixtures.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal for Carlo Ancelotti's side over Andriy Lunin against Almeria. Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy start in defense. Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham start in midfield alongside returning starters Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni. Rodrgyo and Vinicius Jr. form the two-man attack.

Fans on X wanted to see more rotation from Ancelotti, with the squad having played two extra times in the last 10 days. One tweeted:

"Ancelloti never heard of rotation before"

Another wrote:

"Honestly i don't understand why Ancelotti can't just rest some players today? Like this is the perfect time to give them a abit of a breather. At home vs Almeria :/"

A win against Almeria could see Real Madrid jump over Girona at the top of the La Liga standings.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's recent form

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the Almeria clash, Carlo Ancelotti reflected on Real Madrid's form.

Los Blancos have lost just two games across competitions, both against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. They lost 3-1 in La Liga in September before losing 4-2 after extra time in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 last week.

On his side's form, Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“I listen and try to see what is happening in the locker room environment. We continue in a good dynamic and we are motivated. The team is competing and playing football very well.

"Apart from the crusaders, all the players are fine, we have the opportunity to work in these two weeks. This is very good for us.”

Real Madrid have some relatively easier fixtures up next against Almeria, Las Palmas, and Getafe before facing Atletico and Girona. They will then return to the UEFA Champions League, facing RB Leipzig away in the Round of 16 first leg on February 13.