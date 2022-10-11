"Rested to cook Liverpool" "Scoring a hat-trick on the weekend" - Manchester City fans laud Pep Guardiola for benching superstar forward for UCL clash against Copenhagen

Manchester City fans are rejoicing as Pep Guardiola has decided to rest Erling Haaland for tonight's (October 11) encounter with FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Haaland has been a revelation since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund this past summer for £54 million.

The Norweigan has hit an incredible 20 goals in just 13 appearances across competitions, including five in three in the Champions League.

Haaland grabbed a brace last time out against Copenhagen.

However, the Danish side needn't worry about the striker tonight from the off, as he starts on the bench ahead of their game against Liverpool at the weekend.

It is young Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez who comes if for Haaland he will be looking to impress on his first start in the European competition.

Meanwhile, Alvarez is joined in the Manchester City attack by Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez, with both also looking to make an impact.

Grealish was dropped to the substitutes bench for the 4-0 win over Southampton last weekend, while Mahrez has been handed his minutes mostly from the bench.

Both will be licking their lips against a Copenhagen side that sit bottom of Group G.

Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri are chosen in midfield, with the trio being a key part of Guardiola's side this season.

The Cityzens are unbeaten in all competitions and their midfield has been unplayable at times.

Guardiola has opted to go for Joao Cancelo, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte and Sergi Gomez in defense.

The Spaniard has picked his usual goalkeeper in Ederson as Manchester City look to continue their stranglehold of Group G.

The Cityzens sit on nine points, three clear of second-placed Dortmund.

However, City fans are celebrating the fact that Haaland won't feature for the side in the clash at the Parken Stadium.

This is not something many would have envisioned come the start of the season, but games are coming quick and fast for City ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Here are some reactions from supporters glad to see Haaland rested:

ash @asyrafakhr @ManCity Haaland scoring a hattrick on weekend confirmed @ManCity Haaland scoring a hattrick on weekend confirmed 🙌

Manchester City could finally clinch the Champions League

City are in superb form

Manchester City are the current favorites to win their first ever Champions League trophy, and with good reason.

Guardiola's men have impressed and finally seem to have their much-needed out-and-out goalscorer in Haaland.

The Norweigan's form has been remarkable and he is striking fear in all opposition defenses.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team is excelling and tonight's XI shows the huge strength in depth that Guardiola possesses.

The closest Manchester City have come to winning the Champions League was in 2021 when they lost the final 1-0 to Chelsea in Porto.

This may just be the year that sees the Sky Blues lift the European title.

