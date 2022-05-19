"Resting to be at the best physical level" - Liverpool superstar confirms he will be fit to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has confirmed that he will be fit and ready for the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on 28 May.

Fabinho has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during the Reds' 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on 10 May. This saw him miss out on the FA Cup final against Chelsea on 14 May, which Jurgen Klopp's side did manage to win.

Despite his recent setback, Fabinho has expressed his confidence that he will be available for selection for the final against Real Madrid. The Brazilian midfielder is currently working hard on his recovery.

Speaking to AS (via the Liverpool Echo), Fabinho said the following:

“Yes, I will be there... to play. We are working and recovering to be ready for that final. I am very calm and very confident that I will be there, so we have to keep working and resting to be at the best physical level for May 28.”

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Fabinho on the Champions League Final: “I will be there — ready to play.” Fabinho on the Champions League Final: “I will be there — ready to play.” https://t.co/2cRse0fOz7

If fit, Fabinho could play a vital role in Liverpool's quest for their seventh Champions League title. The 28-year-old is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and has proved that this season as well. The former AS Monaco star is also renowned for his penalty-taking ability, which might come in handy if the final reaches the climax of a penalty shootout.

As things stand, Fabinho has made 47 appearances for the Reds this season, contributing eight goals and an assist along the way.

It is worth mentioning that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also on the injury list at the moment. However, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the pair will also be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Liverpool will look to win their third cup of the season when they face Real Madrid in the final

After the Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs earlier this year, the Reds are still in contention for the quadruple with just two games remaining across all competitions.

Besides the Champions League final, Liverpool are also vying for the Premier League trophy. They are currently just one point behind league leaders Manchester City heading into the final game-week of the league season.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch CONFIRMED: Liverpool or Real Madrid will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. CONFIRMED: Liverpool or Real Madrid will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. 🚨 CONFIRMED: Liverpool or Real Madrid will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. https://t.co/jKH9JuL0Y3

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in search of their 14th Champions League title in their illustrious history. Carlo Ancelotti's side have already secured the La Liga title and will be looking to add a second trophy this season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee