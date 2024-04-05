“Result of not respecting CR7” - Fans feel Manchester United have Cristiano Ronaldo’s 'curse' after his post coincides with downfall vs Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo took to X to post an update on Thursday night (April 4) but the timing of it coincided with the end of the match between Manchester United and Chelsea. Ronaldo's post was put up on X at 22:16 UK time, which is around the same time when United relinquished their lead at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea scored two late goals in the 4-3 rollercoaster game at Stamford Bridge, with the two late goals from the Blues helping them turn around the 2-3 deficit. The timing of those strikes coincided with Ronaldo's post, which read:

"Happy Days"

Fans on social media made the connection that Cristiano Ronaldo's 'curse' struck just in time as his post coincided with United's late defeat. They voiced several opinions on an Instagram post made by Sport Bible.

The post read:

The timing of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Twitter post almost coincided identically with Manchester United going from 3-2 up to 4-3 down

One fan, @super_____lungelo ,commented:

The results of not respecting CR7

Another fan, @belike_sly, commented:

Ronaldo please we beg the curse is too much

The assumed rationale behind fans thinking Ronaldo cursing his former team would possibly be about his explosive exit from the club, back in December 2022.

Ronaldo gave a strongly-worded interview (with journalist Piers Morgan), where he criticized the club, the manager (Erik ten Hag), and other aspects of the falling standards at Old Trafford, as per his opinion.

His exit was confirmed shortly afterward by mutual agreement.

What happened in the game between Chelsea and Cristiano Ronaldo's former team Manchester United?

The mid-week clash at Stamford Bridge was a Premier League classic as the game flew from one end to another. The seven-goal thriller ended with four goals in the first half and three in the second, with two goals coming in stoppage time.

The winner, scored on 90+11' is now officially the latest winning strike in the history of the Premier League. Chelsea took the lead through Conor Gallagher as early as the fourth minute, with Cole Palmer doubling the difference in the 19th minute.

United hit back with two quick strikes in the space of five minutes from Alejandro Garnacho (34') and captain Bruno Fernandes (39').

Garnacho kept his cool once again in the second half as he gave the visitors the lead in the 67th minute, which then appeared would be the winner on the night. Chelsea had late goals left in them as talisman Cole Palmer notched up two late strikes (one from the spot and the other a deflected effort) to snatch three crucial points at Stamford Bridge.

