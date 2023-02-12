"Results are not good enough" - John Terry urges Chelsea manager Graham Potter to turn things around quickly

Chelsea legend John Terry has urged manager Graham Potter to turn things around quickly following a series of poor results. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham on Saturday (February 11), their third consecutive stalemate in the top flight.

With only 31 points from 22 games, the west Londoners are languishing in ninth place in the standings and risk losing out on European football next season.

Terry, who made over 700 appearances for Chelsea and won the Premier League five times with them, said that Potter must improve the side's results sooner rather than later. Following the Blues's latest result, the former player said (via Daily Mail):

"I have nothing to do with the first team. I'm work(ing) with the (Under) 18s and 21s and love my role. Clearly results are not good enough, and we need to get a settled team."

After Thomas Tuchel was sacked in September, the Blues won their first three league games under Potter but have picked up only two more victories from their next 13 outings.

In the meantime, they were also eliminated from the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - both against Manchester City, who beat them 4-0 and 2-0 respectively at the Etihad.

As things stand, the Pensioners are on course to miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season. Potter is clearly walking a tight rope, with the prospect of a sack getting stronger with each disappointing result.

As for Terry, the Chelsea legend left his role as an assistant manager at Aston Villa in 2021 after three years in the job and is now a coaching consultant at the Blues' youth academy.

Despite massive outlay of signings, Chelsea remain far from their best

Chelsea made a handful of promising signings during the summer to bolster their squad. However, following an unimpressive run in the first half of the season, they splurged another £323 million in the winter transfer window.

Nevertheless, the Blues remain below-par, winning just one of their eight games across competitions in 2023 and scoring just four times.

They've played two games since the window shut:



Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea



Chelsea spent $356M in January.They've played two games since the window shut:Chelsea 0-0 FulhamWest Ham 1-1 Chelsea

Graham Potter might consider himself lucky to still be in the job, but he's running out of time. There could be no excuse not to finish in the last four after such a massive outlay. So, if the team's form doesn't improve, the Englishman may not even last till May.

