"Returned home with this beautiful band" - Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho makes Instagram post alongside Chelsea and Liverpool stars

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho has reposted a story on his Instagram account where he can be seen sitting alongside Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez.

Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina defeated Peru 2-0 on Tuesday, October 17. After the win, the Argentine players started departing for club football.

Emiliano Martínez shared a picture on his Instagram story, where he can be seen traveling alongside other Argentine Premier League players.

Alejandro Garnacho's Instagram story

In the picture, the Aston Villa goalkeeper was joined by Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Alejandro Garnacho, and Nicolas Otamendi. The Manchester United attacker later reposted the picture on his Instagram story, captioning it:

"Returned home with this beautiful band"

The Premier League action will get underway on Saturday, October 21 after the international break. In the first game of the Matchday 9, Liverpool will host Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

United, meanwhile, will face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Senior Manchester United players have exhorted Jadon Sancho to apologize to Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag

According to The Guardian, the senior players in Manchester United’s squad have urged Jadon Sancho to apologize from Erik ten Hag. And if he doesn't apologize from the United manager, he'll have to leave the Old Trafford outfit in January.

After the Red Devils' defeat against Arsenal in September, Erik ten Hag was asked about Sancho's absence from the matchday squad. He replied that the former Borussia Dortmund winger hadn't been selected for the playing XI because of his performance in training. He said:

“Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him. You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game, he was not selected.”

However, Sancho later denied all the allegations by calling the Dutch manager's statement completely untrue in a deleted tweet. He affirmed that he had been performing well in the training sessions and he had been used as a scapegoat by the manager.

A part of his statement read:

“Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long timewhich isn’t fair!”

United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 with a transfer fee of £73 million. He has made 82 appearances for the Red Devils and has only recorded 12 goals and six assists.