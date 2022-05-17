“Returning to save our season” – Arsenal fans thrilled as Gunners duo named in starting lineup for Newcastle clash

Arsenal go into tonight's game against Newcastle United with top-four implications at stake. Gunners fans have reacted with enthusiasm to see Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes back together.

The English defender has been out with a hamstring strain that has seen him miss the Gunners' last three fixtures. He sat out their hugely disappointing 3-0 loss to bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on May 12, which blew the top-four race wide open. The Gunners now trail Spurs by two points heading into tonight's game against Newcastle.

Kieran Tierney has been sidelined, and it was believed Gabriel Magalhaes would miss tonight's game following a knock picked up against Spurs. However, the Brazilian has surprisingly returned to forge a formidable partnership with Ben White once again, which has impressed throughout the campaign.

Rob Holding is also unavailable for the game against Newcastle, having been sent off in the North London Derby defeat. So White's return couldn't have come at a better time for manager Mikel Arteta as he looks to see his team beat the Magpies.

Here are some reactions on Twitter to the news that the partnernship of Ben White and Gabriel have returned to the Arsenal starting XI:

Arsenal can put themselves one win away from qualifying for UEFA Champions League next season

The Gunners need to get back on track following their north London Derby defeat

The Gunners haven't qualified for the UEFA Champions League since 2016. Their five-year wait to play again n Europe's elite club competition could be finally over.

However, they face a tricky Newcastle United who will be full of confidence, having been hugely impressive under Eddie Howe since he took over in November. The Magpies were dwindling in the relegation spots in November till Howe masterminded a huge turnaround and now has the side sitting comfortably in mid-table.

Hence, Arsenal cannot afford to slip up, having been beaten by their cross-city top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on May 12. Since then Spurs have beaten Burnley 1-0 to move into the top four, and they are now ahead of Arterta's side by two points going into tonight's game, albeit having played a game more.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 17 - Arsenal have won 17 of their last 18 Premier League games against Newcastle, with the exception being a 2-1 defeat at St James’ Park in April 2018. Expectation. 17 - Arsenal have won 17 of their last 18 Premier League games against Newcastle, with the exception being a 2-1 defeat at St James’ Park in April 2018. Expectation. https://t.co/dS3k5NietW

The stakes couldn't be higher for Mikel Arteta, who recently signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club till 2024. His hard work in getting the Gunners back into contention for the top four has been heralded all season long.

However, it could capitulate at the very end of what has been an impressive season for his team. Arsenal's trip to St James' Park promises to be a tantalising affair.

