Revealed: 3 players PSG reportedly promised to sign during contract extension talks with Kylian Mbappe 

French journalist Romain Molina (via Get French Football News) has revealed the three players Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) promised Kylian Mbappe they would sign during contract talks.

Mbappe signed a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes in May, ending months of speculation that he may be heading to Real Madrid in the summer.

The Frenchman's contract with PSG was set to expire in July, but he put pen to paper on a new deal until 2025.

However, reports now claim that the striker is looking to exit the Parisians as early as January due to what he perceives as broken promises.

Those promises may have been in the form of three players that the Ligue 1 side promised the forward would be signed in the summer.

Then-Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva were promised arrivals.

None of those three arrived with Lewandowski heading to Barcelona and the latter two remaining at their respective clubs.

PSG have impressed even without the trio arriving at the Parc des Princes as they currently sit top of the Ligue 1 table.

Christophe Galtier's side are unbeaten in all competitions and Mbappe has flourished with 12 goals in 13 appearances across competitions.

Yet, the Frenchman appears to now have a broken relationship with the club and his future is now uncertain.

PSG's transfer business amid missing out on Mbappe's promised trio

Lewandowski has been scoring for fun

PSG still spent big this past summer despite not luring Lewandowski, Skriniar and Silva to the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians spent a total of £132.7 million on incoming players with seven players arriving at the club:

Player Team joined from Price Vitinha FC Porto £37.3 million Renato Sanches LOSC Lille £13.5 million Fabian Ruiz Napoli £20.7 million Carlos Soler Valencia £16.2 million Nuno Mendes Sporting CP £34.2 million Nordi Mukiele RB Leipzig £10.8 million Hugo Ekitike Stade de Reims Season-long loan with option to buy for £30.4 million

*Ekitike loan fee, per Eurosport.

All these signings were made under the discretion of new sporting director Luis Campos, with Mbappe playing a key role in the Parisians securing as Leonardo's successor.

However, the Frenchman does have merit in having desired the trio of Lewandowski, Skriniar and Silva.

If Lewandowski had arrived, the Parisians would have signed one of the greatest goalscoring centre-forwards in the world.

He has already bagged 14 goals in 12 appearances across competitions for Barca.

Alongside this, Mbappe is said to have been irritated by having to play the role as the central striker on occasion this season.

Meanwhile, Skriniar has long been a top defender in Serie A for a number of years, making 228 appearances for Inter.

Silva had his best season to date for City last season, netting 13 goals and contributing seven assists in 50 appearances.

