Real Madrid do not have a clause to buy Martin Odegaard back from Arsenal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Norway international has been phenomenal for the Gunners since his switch from the Santiago Bernabeu. Odegaard's excellent form at the Emirates led to rumors that Real Madrid could be plotting a move to bring the creative midfielder back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was widely suggested that Los Blancos have a first-refusal option or a buy-back clause for the Arsenal midfielder.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid do not have any such option if they want to sign Odegaard again. The transfer expert has claimed that the Gunners' skipper is in love with Mikel Arteta's project at the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard initially joined the north Londoners on loan in the second half of the 2020-21 season before the Gunners made the deal permanent in the summer of 2021.

It was club director's Edu masterpiece in 2021. Real Madrid did not want to sell Martin in June/July, Arsenal waited... until they got the green light for less than €40m. Real Madrid don't have any buy back clause for Martin Ødegaard. He's in love with Arsenal projectIt was club director's Edu masterpiece in 2021. Real Madrid did not want to sell Martin in June/July, Arsenal waited... until they got the green light for less than €40m. Real Madrid don't have any buy back clause for Martin Ødegaard. He's in love with Arsenal project ⚪️🔴 #AFCIt was club director's Edu masterpiece in 2021. Real Madrid did not want to sell Martin in June/July, Arsenal waited... until they got the green light for less than €40m. https://t.co/yyLaj6CEw3

The north London giants signed the flamboyant midfielder for a fee of just €35 million, potentially rising to around €40 million. He has proven to be a solid bargain for the Gunners and has been a key cog in Arteta's system.

The Norwegian was handed the armband in the summer after Alexandre Lacazette's departure and has led the team by example. The flamboyant midfielder has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 21 games across competitions for Arsenal.

Odegaard has been the heart of Arteta's side, pulling the strings in the middle of the park on a regular basis this campaign.

Real Madrid beat a host of clubs to secure Odegaard's signature from Norwegian side Stromsgodset in 2015. However, he never quite got the opportunity to shine for Los Blancos and was loaned out on four occasions. The midfielder made just 11 first-team appearances for the La Liga giants.

Arsenal and Manchester United interested in Real Madrid attacker

Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly registered an interest in signing Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema on a free transfer. The Ballon d'Or winner is out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and there has not been much progress regarding a new deal.

Los Blancos have no plans of parting ways with their talisman, with club president Florentino Perez confident of keeping the superstar. The French forward reportedly wants a significant rise in his wages and also wants a two-year deal if he is to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

