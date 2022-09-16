Revealed: Heart-warming reason behind Jadon Sancho’s shin-pad goal celebration during Manchester United's win against Sheriff

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho showed off a lovely gesture towards a fan after scoring the opener in their UEFA Europa League clash against FC Sheriff.

The Englishman opened the scoring for the Red Devils with a beautifully taken goal. Sancho dodged a defender before placing his left-foot shot right in the corner of the Sheriff goal.

The winger then took off his shin guard and displayed it to the crowd while celebrating the goal.

A young fan gifted the shin guard to Sancho and it had the player's face printed on it. The child's father requested the former Borussia Dortmund man to wear it in a game.

Sancho certainly upheld the request and displayed it live for the child. He also brought up his third goal of the season with the strike.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 39th minute of the first half to further increase United's lead. The Portuguese legend slotted a penalty kick right down the middle to open his tally for the 2022-23 season.

While Sheriff posed some threats to Manchester United at the start of the game, those issues faded away as the game progressed. With the win, United have now collected their first points of their Europa League campaign. They will next face Omonia in their third group game.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag opens up Jadon Sancho's performance

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag opened up on Jadon Sancho's performance against FC Sheriff. The Dutch manager was pleased to see Sancho get on the scoresheet.

However, ten Hag added that Sancho's full ability is not yet on display as he stated:

“I’m really pleased [for Sancho]. Another goal. … He’s doing well, but I think there’s much more room for improvement for him, because he has so many skills.”

He went further and explained how United were more organized after the first 10 minutes of the game. This resulted in Sancho's goal in the 17th minute of the Europa League contest.

“After the first 10 minutes, we found our formation. We were more secure, we had some good movements on the ball in the middle of the park. We kept the ball, and in right moments we split up. We make a great goal with Jadon Sancho.”

