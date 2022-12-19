Revealed: How Argentina celebrated FIFA World Cup victory inside dressing room as Lionel Messi spotted dancing with $10 million cheque

Lionel Messi and his teammates celebrated wildly as Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy after a thrilling win over France in the final. The match ended 3-3 in extra time and the South American giants took it home 4-2 in the shootout.

Argentina legend Sergio Aguero, who had to retire last year with a heart condition, was invited to join the Argentina camp this week and filmed the celebrations. The highlight of the celebrations was Lionel Messi dancing with a $10 million cheque that was brought into the dressing room by an official.

The entertainment continued as Aguero went on Instagram Live and documented all of Argentina's celebrations. He started with a chat with current Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez, then proceeded to drink from a bottle as the squad laughed and danced to Latin music.

The former City striker then had a chat with Angel Di Maria, following which he captured one of the players somersaulting into an empty bin. The festivities continued as Messi returned, clutching the World Cup trophy, climbing up on a table, and jumping up and down on it in sheer glee. Manager Lionel Scaloni arrived wearing a retro Argentina kit and was immediately drenched by the players.

Argentina had just won a historic end-to-end final that saw them hold a 2-0 lead until the 80th minute. Frenchman Kylian Mbappe sensationally equalised with two quickfire goals in two minutes.

The match went into extra time where Messi scored his second of the game. But Mbappe completed his hat-trick with five minutes to go from the spot as the game was sent into a penalty shootout, where La Albiceleste came out victorious.

'Lionel Messi is just different' - Wayne Rooney heaps praise on World Cup champion

Messi's World Cup victory further establishes his GOAT status, says Wayne Rooney.

Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney lavished praise on World Cup champion Lionel Messi. The PSG man scored twice to lead Argentina to a famous win over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Wayne Rooney @WayneRooney #Qatar22 What a game. For me the the best ever #WorldCupFinal . Great effort from France but congratulations goes to Argentina, a proper team effort. @FIFAWorldCup What a game. For me the the best ever #WorldCupFinal. Great effort from France but congratulations goes to Argentina, a proper team effort. @FIFAWorldCup #Qatar22

Rooney added that his appreciation of the Argentinian superstar was in no way intended as criticism of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. He also explained why it is hard for defenders to go up against Lionel Messi, saying:

“A difference between Messi and nearly every other player who dribbles is that he’s always moving. There is almost never a point when he stops on the ball. He takes off with it and if his path is blocked, he’ll pass the ball to get it back. You go and press and he pops it off and then you might switch off and in that moment he comes alive."

