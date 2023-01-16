Revealed: How much Lionel Messi’s PSG will earn by playing friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi All-Stars

Cristiano Ronaldo may have moved to Saudi Arabia, but he is set to face Lionel Messi in a friendly this Thursday (January 19, 2022).

PSG are set to travel to Saudi Arabia to take on a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al Hilal in a friendly. This provides an opportunity forLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to meet once again on a football pitch.

According to French daily L'Equipe, PSG are set to earn 10 million euros from the game, which should significantly boost their revenues.

Here's the tweet from PSGhub:

PSGhub @PSGhub PSG will earn around €10M by playing in Saudi Arabia. PSG will earn around €10M by playing in Saudi Arabia. @lequipe 🚨 PSG will earn around €10M by playing in Saudi Arabia. @lequipe 💰

PSG's accounts from last year show a deficit of €370 million and this year is expected to be the same as well, so this boost is a relief to the club.

Where is the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo clash happening?

The clash between a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al Hilal taking on PSG is set to take place at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Entertainment, on Twitter confirmed that Ronaldo will captain the team.

Here's a tweet from Al-Sheikh handing the captain's armband to Ronaldo:

TURKI ALALSHIKH @Turki_alalshikh الوعد ان شاءالله يوم ١٩ يناير … لقاء فوق الخيال … ومدير الفريق الكابتن خالد الشنيف ان شاءالله والتشكيلة غداً بيعلنها المدرب وخالد … اتمنى يومها ننسى الهلال والنصر ساعتين ونصير كلنا موسم الرياض… وبعد الساعتين نوقف الهدنة الوعد ان شاءالله يوم ١٩ يناير … لقاء فوق الخيال … ومدير الفريق الكابتن خالد الشنيف ان شاءالله والتشكيلة غداً بيعلنها المدرب وخالد … اتمنى يومها ننسى الهلال والنصر ساعتين ونصير كلنا موسم الرياض… وبعد الساعتين نوقف الهدنة 😂🇸🇦❤️ https://t.co/nttB07IgBb

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia recently confirmed that the 37-year-old would feature in the friendly before making his competitive debut for the Saudi Pro League outfit against Ettifaq on Sunday.

Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for Al-Nassr as he missed the club's last two matches due to a suspension which came as a result of him smashing an Everton fan's phone last April in a Premier League clash.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is enjoying the greatest phase of his life after he recently led Argentina to their 3rd World Cup title, starring with 7 goals and 3 assists in the mega event.

Messi was given permission to skip two weeks and recently rejoined the French giants. Since returning, Lionel Messi has featured in two games with one win and a loss, with the loss coming against Rennes on Sunday (January 15th 2022).

The marquee clash between the two giants of the game is expected to draw the world's eyeballs despite it being just a friendly.

Poll : 0 votes