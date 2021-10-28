Revealed: How much money Barcelona were forced to pay while sacking Ronald Koeman?

Barcelona parted ways with head coach Ronald Koeman in the aftermath of their shock 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Wednesday. With Barcelona languishing in ninth place in La Liga, it seems like it was the right decision to let Ronald Koeman leave.

In an official statement, Barcelona announced:

"FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach. The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva. FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the Club and wishes him all the best in his professional career."

However, the sacking of the Dutchman has come at a cost. According to El Pais, Barcelona have been forced to shell out €12 million to relieve Ronald Koeman of his duties.

Considering the financial predicament that Barcelona find themselves in, the funds involved in sacking Ronald Koeman could dent their budget for the January transfer window. The Blaugrana have been linked with players like Dani Olmo and Raheem Sterling, but it remains to be seen whether they have enough funds to sanction any such move now.

Barcelona legend Xavi set to replace Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou

Sergi Barjuan, who is the current coach of the Barcelona B team, has been appointed as caretaker boss for the first team. The club have identified Xavi as the perfect candidate for the full-time role, with the former Barcelona midfielder open to the idea.

Qatari club Al Sadd might just be resigned to losing Xavi in the coming days as Barcelona want him before their crucial Champions League clash against Dynamo Kiev next week.

Undoubtedly, Xavi will have a herculean task on his hands at Barcelona. The club has endured a remarkable fall from grace and is devoid of confidence at the moment. Maybe the idea of involving a familiar face like Xavi might work in their favour. But it also goes without saying that it remains a double-edged sword, just ask Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona next face Deportivo Alaves in La Liga on Saturday. Barjuan will be in charge of the side during the game. Notably, Barcelona have won just three out of their last 10 games across all competitions. It will be interesting to see how they perform after the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

