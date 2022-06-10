Revealed: Key points from Erik ten Hag’s email to all Manchester United players detailing his plans for next season

An email from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag detailing his expectations for next season has recently been revealed.

Mirror reports that the new United boss has sent his players an email as he looks to rebuild what was a broken Red Devils side last season.

Players have been told that there will be an emphasis on being a collective unit rather than a group of individuals. No player will be undroppable under the Dutchman.

The email also details Ten Hag's eagerness to implement a more intense training regime. As per the email, the squad needs to instil a matchday mindset whilst on the training pitch.

Ten Hag has stressed that his coaching methods will reap rewards for players in terms of their fitness levels, increasing to an optimum level.

Interestingly, the email also suggests that players who follow his guidelines will be rewarded. However, those who do not show improvement will be replaced by younger players at the club.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Are you excited Manchester United fans? Erik ten Hag takes Ajax training.

This email serves almost as a reaction to the constant rumors of unrest throughout this past season on the training ground under former interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Athletic reports that Manchester United players were left unimpressed with Rangnick's coaching methods.

The mood at Old Trafford throughout the season was ominous, with United having faltered out of all cup competitions and finishing sixth in the league table.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive As many as 11 players now want to leave Man United after becoming disillusioned with life at the club.



Many of the players are underwhelmed by Rangnick's coaching, not impressed by his tactics and disappointed by the quality of his assistants.



(Source:

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind comments on what players can expect under Erik ten Hag

Daley Blind returned to Ajax in 2014 from United

Daley Blind has played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax for five years and has enjoyed success under the Dutch coach. The pair have won the Eredivisie title three times and the KNVB Cup twice.

Blind also played for Manchester United from 2010 to 2014 having moved from Ajax.

He has detailed the strictness Ten Hag possesses, telling manutd.com:

"Everyone is needed pointing in the same direction. He is aware of that and wants to keep everything close. He's also a control freak and wants to be on top of everything. I think that's a special quality you need to have when being that good."

He added:

"I think he's a manager who knows what he wants. He knows exactly how he wants to bring it over to the team and express that and keep everyone on board, everyone in the same direction to get that winning mentality and winning trophies."

