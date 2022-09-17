Revealed: Manchester City fans’ hilarious Erling Haaland chant directed at Wolves during 3-0 win at Molineux

Manchester City picked up yet another three points in the Premier League as Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, and Phil Foden scored for Pep Guardiola's team against the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Grealish gave the visitors an early lead at Molineux Stadium before Haaland doubled his team's advantage in the 16th minute. The Norwegian has now scored 11 goals in seven Premier League matches for the Cityzens.

He has had an astonishing start to life in England since completing a move from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window.

Haaland has outscored a few Premier League teams so far this season, including their latest opponents, Wolves. Here's what the away fans shouted at the Molineux Stadium to let the Wolves fans know about it:

"Erling Haaland, he's scored more than you."

Bruno Lage's team has scored only three goals in the league so far this season. The Wolves are currently languishing in the 16th spot, with six points from seven games.

The Wolves' lack of attacking edge has been a point of concern. While the club has completed the signing of Diego Costa, the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker is yet to be a part of the team's matchday squad.

Coming back to Haaland, the Norwegian has outscored teams like Leeds United, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, West Ham United, and Everton.

Haaland is currently the Premier League's top scorer this season. Since leaving RB Salzburg in 2019, he has scored 100 club goals in 99 games.

Gary Lineker joked that Manchester City star Erling Haaland moved closer to breaking Alan Shearer's record

Erling Haaland has proved to be an absolute scoring machine in his young career. The start he has had to life in the Premier League with Manchester City is quite unprecedented.

Alan Shearer, meanwhile, is a bona fide legend in the league and is also the all-time top goalscorer. The Englishman scored 260 Premier League goals during his illustrious career.

However, Gary Lineker jokingly tweeted that Haaland is already putting Shearer's longstanding record under threat with his extraordinary form. Here's what the legendary forward tweeted:

"Haaland moves another goal closer to @alanshearer’s Premier League goal record."

