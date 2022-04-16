REVEALED: Supercomputer predicts winner of Manchester City vs Liverpool title race and Premier League top four standings

The supercomputer has predicted the winner of the Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool and it'll be a red parade.

The title race is coming to an end with seven games remaining and just a point separating leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

Despite Jurgen Klopp's side trailing Pep Guardiola's men, the supercomputer has given Liverpool a 55% chance of winning the league to City's 45% (via Mirror).

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 “Liverpool are a joy to watch.”



Pep Guardiola says he’s proud of his team and now they need to go on and win all 7 remaining Premier League games to win the title. 🗣 “Liverpool are a joy to watch.”Pep Guardiola says he’s proud of his team and now they need to go on and win all 7 remaining Premier League games to win the title. https://t.co/M7E4wi1NGg

This is despite the Reds still having to face the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton.

It would go down as one of the best comebacks in Premier League history if Klopp's men were to lift the title come May, given that they trailed City by 12 points earlier this season.

The supercomputer has, in fact, predicted the entire top four, with Chelsea having all but confirmed their spot in third. They have a 99% chance of finishing in the top four, as per the supercomputer.

It is Tottenham Hotspur who are predicted to finish in the fourth position, with a 59% chance of sealing UEFA Champions League qualification.

Their fierce London rivals, Arsenal, are given a 40% chance, Manchester United have just 2%, whilst West Ham United have a mere 1% chance.

Spurs' top-four finish would show the impact Antonio Conte has had since taking over. He has, undoubtedly, completely transformed the north London side.

With the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung Min flourishing, the Italian manager has to be spoken of as a potential Manager of the Season.

Will Liverpool pip Manchester City to the title?

The Reds last won the title in 2020

The supercomputer has spoken and it suggests that the Anfield outfit will be the victors of the Premier League. But for many, that may not be the case given both sides' run-ins.

As mentioned, Klopp's men will still have to face fierce rivals in Everton and United. Manchester City's hardest fixtures are, perhaps, West Ham United and Newcastle United, although the two sides may not be playing for much in the league.

SportyBet @SportyBet



- Man City and Liverpool

- West Ham

- Leicester



Can they win it all? 🤔

#goodfriday2022 #PremierLeague #GetSporty The Premier League is the only league with clubs in the semi-finals of all European competitions this season. #UCL - Man City and Liverpool #UEL - West Ham #UECL - LeicesterCan they win it all? 🤔 The Premier League is the only league with clubs in the semi-finals of all European competitions this season.#UCL - Man City and Liverpool#UEL - West Ham#UECL- LeicesterCan they win it all? 🤔#goodfriday2022 #PremierLeague #GetSporty https://t.co/SLR4PFWyDH

West Ham also have their eyes set on their huge UEFA Europa League semi-final with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Manchester City, however, may also have one eye on European competition. They face a difficult task of trying to beat UEFA Champions League's most successful side Real Madrid.

The two European heavyweights clash in the semi-finals whilst Liverpool face the competition's underdogs in Villarreal.

Both sides will also do battle on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-final with City targeting a treble and Liverpool targeting a quadruple come May.

