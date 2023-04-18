Price of latest sports outfit worn by Georgina Rodriguez from brand endorsed by Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo identified: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez recently dazzled her 48 million Instagram followers by sporting a green outfit from Alo Yoga, a brand also endorsed by Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

The protagonist of the Netflix special “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)” spent a day at the beach with three of her children, Alana Martina, Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Maria.

On Monday (April 17), Georgina shared eight snaps of her day out with the trio, tagging the page of Alo Yoga and adding the following caption:

“🌿🍃🌾🌳☘️🌾”

She wore a green top and green yoga pants on the beach day, the combined valuation of which stands at a staggering $43,800. According to Argentina outlet La Nacion, the green top is worth $21,800 while the joggers cost $22,000.

Alo Yoga is one of the most popular luxury activewear manufacturers in the world. Alongside Georgina Rodriguez, Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo is also one of Alo’s brand ambassadors.

Antonela’s last promotional post for Alo came on February 25. She posted a couple of images of herself working out in Alo’s chic black outfit.

At the end of January, Antonela Roccuzzo posted a couple more snaps, sporting a dark grey top and matching joggers.

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, was one of the first commenters,leaving a green heart “💚” in the comments.

Antonela Roccuzzo reacts adorably to Lionel Messi’s Louis Vuitton campaign

Antonela Roccuzzo has always been a vocal admirer of her husband Lionel Messi. So, it was hardly surprising when she left a wholesome comment under a Louis Vuitton promotional image featuring Lionel Messi.

On April 14, Louis Vuitton released an image from their latest campaign with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi.

The caption read:

“#LionelMessi for #LouisVuitton: Horizons Never End. Evoking the spirit of travel, #LouisVuitton’s new campaign is an homage to the Maison’s luggage-making heritage starring football legend #LionelMessi.”

Antonela dropped a series of heart eyes emojis in the comments, showing her admiration for her husband.

The next day, Louis Vuitton released the advertisement for their latest “Beyond Horizons” campaign. Starring Messi, the advert has garnered a staggering 2.9 million likes.

Poll : 0 votes