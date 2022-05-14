Revealed: Why Chelsea have decided to wear yellow away kit instead of their traditional blue for FA Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea have decided to wear their yellow away kit instead of the traditional blue shirt against Liverpool in the FA Cup final to end their wretched Wembley luck, according to The Mirror.

The Blues are set to lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's side in the FA Cup final at Wembley later tonight. Having already won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, the London giants will be keen to add another trophy to their cabinet.

Chelsea are the nominal home team going into the match at Wembley. However, the Blues have announced that they will be wearing their yellow away kit instead of the blue home shirt against Liverpool tonight.

There is no kit clash with the Anfield outfit, who are set to take to the field in their traditional red kit. However, Thomas Tuchel's side will be hopeful that the yellow shirt brings them more luck at Wembley as they eye FA Cup glory, according to the aforementioned source.

Chelsea suffered FA Cup heartbreaks in the last two seasons as they fell at the final hurdle on both occasions. The Blues, who wore their home kit in both those games, appear to be determined to end their Wembley 'curse' this time around and are prepared to take every step possible.

It is worth noting that Tuchel's side also wore the yellow shirt in their FA Cup semi-final tie against Crystal Palace at Wembley last month. They decided to don the away kit despite being the nominal home team against the Eagles and won 2-0.

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the EFL Cup earlier this season. The London giants wore their traditional blue kit on that occasion, but intend to switch things up as they look to settle their score against the Reds tonight.

Can the yellow kit help Chelsea beat Liverpool?

While Chelsea are known for their blue home kits, yellow has always been a part of their tradition. It is also worth noting that today will not be the first time they have worn that color in a cup final.

The Blues will wear their yellow kit for the third time in a cup final tonight, while it will be their sixth time in a final overall. 13 years ago, they beat Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton in the same color to win the FA Cup.

Tuchel and Co will be looking to repeat the trick and lift the trophy of the world's oldest competition in yellow at Wembley tonight

