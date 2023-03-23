Revealed: Why Manchester City have reduced Liverpool’s away fan ticket allocation by 20% for upcoming Premier League game

Liverpool are set to play Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on April 1. However, the hosts have reduced the Reds' ticket allocation by 20% for the match.

City have reached this decision after a discussion with the Greater Manchester police. The main reason behind the call is the high-tempered rivalry between the two clubs in recent seasons.

The Reds have released an official statement since the decision:

"Liverpool Football Club has been informed that its ticket allocation for the forthcoming Premier League fixture against Manchester City on April 1 at Etihad Stadium has been significantly reduced."

It continued:

"This reduction was agreed between Greater Manchester Police, the local Ground Safety Advisory Group and Manchester City. LFC has been in contact with the Premier League and Manchester City to challenge this decision. The club is committed to having as many supporters as possible in stadiums for Premier League away fixtures."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are second in the Premier League, with 61 points from 27 matches. They trail league leaders Arsenal by eight points with a game in hand. Jurgen Klopp's team, meanwhile, are sixth with 42 points from 26 matches.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made a request to his players ahead of Liverpool clash

City's first game after the international break will be against Liverpool. Pep Guardiola has revealed that he has urged the players to come back fit from international duty.

The Spaniard said (via Empire of the Kop):

“For me, it’s perfect as I will go to Barcelona and Abu Dhabi so it’s perfect. I pray that no-one comes back with an injury. I said to the players – come back fit. You know exactly what you need. You work here every day with our incredible staff and backroom staff."

"What you need to be fit, you need to do it in the national team and, hopefully, the managers take care of the players as much as possible."

He further added:

“The week now is rest, go with the national team, come back and three days to prepare for Liverpool and we will see what happens next.”

Guardiola was recently at the Spotify Camp Nou to watch his former club Barcelona play Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday (March 19).

