Revealed: Why do Real Madrid wear all-white home kit? History behind emulating English club explored 

Real Madrid have been associated with the all-white kit for almost the entirety of their history. Their nickname, Los Blancos, which translates to 'The Whites', is an ode to their famous all-white strip.

Their get-up is believed to have been inspired by Corinthian FC - a now-defunct club based in England. Two of Real Madrid's founders traveled to England in 1902 to watch them play at The Oval (h/t Sport Bible).

They were impressed by their players' sportsmanship and dignity, which inspired them to copy their attire for the newly-formed football club in Spain's capital. They tried to veer away from their white attire in 1920s, with an off-white top, a black shirt and black shorts, but it didn't work out.

Following two notable cup losses against rivals Barcelona, club president Pedro Parages declared that the club would stick to their all-white attire as the other kits brought bad luck. They have stuck to the all-white kit ever since.

Perhaps it was a harbinger of good fortune for them. They have won the European Cup/UEFA Champions League a record 14 times, the Spanish first division on 35 occasions, along with 32 other major domestic titles.

Real Madrid were also awarded the 'FIFA Club of the Century' award in 2000. They have only added to their trophy cabinet since then and continue to be one of the world's most famous and successful sports teams.

Madrid players celebrate a goal.

Corinthian FC, meanwhile, were dissolved in 1939, at the start of the second World War - 57 years after being founded as an amateur club in London. Their name also served as an inspiration for Brazilian giants SC Corinthians Paulista.

Real Madrid boss confident of ending the season with a trophy

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was bullish about his team's chances of winning another trophy this season despite a 2-1 league loss against Barcelona on 19 March.

The win at Spotify Camp Nou meant Barca opened up a 12-point lead at the top of the table with 12 games to go. The Italian tactician said after the game (h/t IndiaToday):

"We're sad and hurt but proud of the game we played. All we have to worry about is to play games like this because if we play games like this in what is left of the season, we're going to win something. That's for sure."

Real Madrid will face Barca in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on 5 April after losing the first leg 1-0. They also have a UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea to look forward to next month.

They have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this term.

Poll : 0 votes