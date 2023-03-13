“Revelation of the season” “At a spectacular level” - Xavi wowed by 2 Barcelona stars after 1-0 Athletic Club win

Barcelona manager Xavi heaped praise on midfielder Frenkie de Jong and left-back Alejandro Balde after the Catalan club's 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga away clash at San Mames. Raphinha gave the visitors the lead in injury time of the first half. Despite some late scares from Ernesto Valverde's team, the Blaugrana managed to cling to the narrow advantage.

Speaking to the media after the match, Xavi heaped praise on De Jong. He said:

"De Jong is at a spectacular level. He gives us a lot. I think he's one of the best midfielders in the world right now."

De Jong has been in spectacular form recently. The Dutchman has once again established himself as a crucial part of the team. He has made 32 appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Another player who earned Xavi's plaudits was youngster Alejandro Balde. Speaking about the 19-year-old, Xavi said:

"Alejandro Balde is the surprise and the revelation of the season. He's at a very high level and has an increasingly important level of maturity."

Balde has bagged five assists in 31 appearances for the Blaugrana so far this season. He has helped the Catalan club keep 19 clean sheets in 21 appearances this term.

Barcelona, meanwhile, extended their lead over Real Madrid to nine points at the top of the La Liga table. Xavi's side currently has 65 points on the board from 25 matches. They will return to action on March 19 to take on Los Blancos in the El Clasico.

Barcelona manager Xavi addressed the late scare from Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona controlled the majority of the game and had superior ball possession with 64%. Bilbao, however, came up with some late threats.

Inaki Williams found the back of the net in the 87th minute only to see his effort ruled out. Speaking about the latter part of the match, Xavi said:

"We spent 70/80 minutes at a good level, but in a stadium like San Mamés it's only natural to end up suffering because they press a lot."

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's spectacular form was one of the main reasons behind the Blaugrana emerging victorious without conceding. The goalkeeper made three crucial saves from inside the penalty area.

