"Revolutionized the world of football" - Ligue 1 star says 'no one will touch' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's levels in football

Ligue 1 star Rayan Cherki has made an interesting claim about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Olympic Lyon midfielder feels that no one will touch the levels of the iconic duo as he hailed their impacts on the beautiful game.

Seeing Messi and Ronaldo drawing praise from fellow players isn't a new thing. Cherki has now joined a host of other footballers in paying homage to two of the greatest names to ever grace the pitch.

Speaking during an interview with So Foot, the Frenchman labeled the two superstars as extraterrestrials, noting how they made his childhood and marked a revolution in the sport.

"CR7 was madness! His dribbles were breathtaking! Then, at Real, he became the GOAT. With Messi, they are two extraterrestrials. They marked our childhood, revolutionized the world of football. No one will touch them,” he said.

It goes without mentioning that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo deserve every bit of plaudits coming their way. The duo stood out from the rest and dominated the sport for two decades, winning individual awards aplenty and firing their respective clubs and countries to immense success.

With a total of 13 Ballon d'Or awards, 10 European Golden Boots, nine UEFA Champions League crowns, and over 70 trophies between them in general, it's safe to say that the game has never witnessed such a successful duo sharing the same era.

That said, it is worth noting that Rayan Cherki is also doing well for himself. The attacking midfielder has made 31 appearances for Olympic Lyon across all competitions so far this season, recording three goals and six assists to his name. It remains to be seen what his tally will look like come the end of the campaign.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo not slowing down

Despite already being in their late thirties, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are showing no signs of slowing down. Last week, the Portuguese dominated newspaper headlines after scoring hat-tricks in back-to-back games for Al Nassr.

So far this season, he's bagged 36 goals and 12 assists for the Saudi giants across all competitions. That includes 29 goals in Saudi Pro League, six in the AFC Champions League and one in the King's Cup.

Messi, meanwhile, has started the new MLS season with Inter Miami with a bang. So far, he's made five appearances for the Florida-based outfit across all fronts, contributing as many goals to go with two assists. Unfortunately, he's missed the last four games due to injury.

