RFEF make decision regarding possible referee change for Copa Del Rey final after complaints from Real Madrid

The RFEF (Spanish Football Federation) President confirmed that the referees will not be changed for the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match in the Copa del Rey final. The archrivals will face each other on April 26 at the Estadio de la Cartuja Stadium.

Tensions between the RFEF and Real Madrid have been brewing throughout this season. For the Copa del Rey final, referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea was appointed in charge, with Pablo González Fuertes as the VAR official. On Friday (April 25), the two officials addressed the press and made certain controversial statements about ongoing criticism towards referees, with particular reference to Los Blancos and their grievances.

Their statements led to discontentment among Real Madrid officials, who demanded that the referee and the VAR official be changed for the Copa del Rey final. The Spanish giants also cancelled open training, press conference, and the club dinner on Friday, reported MARCA.

However, RFEF President Rafael Louzan confirmed in an official statement that the referees for the match will not be changed. Louzan said ahead of the clash (via BarcaTimes):

"We have appointed referees for tomorrow's match already, and they will NOT be changed."

Earlier reports claimed that Real Madrid will consider boycotting the Copa del Rey final if the referee and VAR official are not changed. However, a club statement released on April 25 confirmed that they will be playing the match despite their reservations. An earlier statement from the Spanish side also expressed their dissatisfaction with the RFEF's statements about them.

What did the RFEF officials say about Real Madrid ahead of the Copa del Rey final?

In a press conference on April 25, referees Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea and Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes addressed recent complaints about the RFEF from LaLiga clubs. They particularly referred to a video released by Real Madrid TV criticizing certain refereeing decisions against them. Fuertes said (via Managing Madrid):

"I am going to talk about those videos. More than what is said, it’s about the consequences of what is said. We are seeing anonymous people on social media who insult and threaten without any control. Officials from clubs’ official accounts are constantly attacking our group, as well as players’ actions and statements, suggesting that we are not honest in our decisions. (...) We are going to start taking real action, we are not going to continue to allow what is happening."

Bengoetzea also shared similar sentiments, and mentioned (via Sky Sports):

"Look, we are talking a lot about Real Madrid TV videos and it is truth that it is a lot of media attention about it, but I am going to give you a few samples of things that are happening to colleagues and then you give me your opinion about it. When your child goes to school and is told their father is a thief by other kids, that's really tough."

The Copa del Rey final marks the third El Clásico of the season, with Barcelona having won the last two. If they win the final on Saturday, they will be closer to their dreams of achieving a treble this season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will do their best to win the title after being eliminated from the Champions League. They also remain contenders to win LaLiga.

