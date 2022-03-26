“Can’t believe I’m reading this” – Richard Keys urges Manchester United to let go of Pogba after his latest comments

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has urged Manchester United to let go of Paul Pogba after his latest comments.

World Cup-winner Paul Pogba recently claimed that the last half-a-decade at Manchester United has not satisfied him, claiming that he wants to win trophies regardless of the club he plays for.

In 226 appearances across two spells for Manchester United, Paul Pogba has scored 39 goals and provided 49 assists. The Frenchman has struggled consistently to find his groove although he has shown regular signs of his quality.

Regardless, Richard Keys believes that Manchester United should let the Frenchman go after his latest comments. On Twitter, Keys wrote the following:

“I can’t believe I’m reading this. paulpogba reckons he’s wasted 5 years of his career at United. Really? I wonder how Mssrs Mourinho/Solskjaer/Rangnick feel reading that? And United’s paying punters? Incredible. I’d let him go now.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Paul Pogba on his future: “We have to be honest, I am not satisfied over the last 5 years, but not at all. This year, it’s dead, we will win nothing again. Whether it is with Manchester or in another club, I want to win trophies”, he told Le Figaro. Paul Pogba on his future: “We have to be honest, I am not satisfied over the last 5 years, but not at all. This year, it’s dead, we will win nothing again. Whether it is with Manchester or in another club, I want to win trophies”, he told Le Figaro. 🇫🇷 #MUFC https://t.co/eE0KjnlVMm

Of course, there are plenty of fans and critics who have pointed fingers at Pogba. But the Frenchman has never been an all-round midfielder and can only be truly world-class consistently when asked to concentrate on attacking and ball-playing. At Man United, he has been asked to work on his defensive game as well, something he is simply not good at.

Paul Pogba set to leave Manchester United after latest comments?

It is hard to imagine Paul Pogba staying at United beyond his current deal that expires in the summer. Paris Saint-Germain are considered to be the frontrunners for getting him, although, other big clubs can be expected to be interested as well. Pogba’s stature, overall skills, and the potential that he arguably has not delivered at the club level is still unparalleled.

The Frenchman has all the skills that a modern midfielder needs. However, his defensive game, work-rate, and attitude are often questioned. When in form, Paul Pogba is still one of the best midfielders in the world, something his 7-assist spurt at the start of the season showed.

However, at Man United, in the last few years, there has been a dearth of defensive resilience and players willing to give it their all across the pitch. Pogba is an attacking midfielder. His skills are very useful when his team dominates possession and allows him to run forward freely.

While that has not been possible regularly at Manchester United, the midfielder has consistently delivered for France. He has no reason to feel guilty about his time at the club.

Even if he has failed to be at his best for United, the club has far too many problems on and off the pitch and it will be unfair for fans to raise fingers at one single player.

Regardless, it seems to be in the best interest of the club and the player that Pogba leaves at the end of the season.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat