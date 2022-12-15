Richarlison gets tattoo of Neymar, Ronaldo, Pele and himself after Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup exit

Brazil striker Richarlison got a tattoo of Neymar, Ronaldo and himself along with a message for Pele after his team's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Le Selecao were knocked out in the quarter-finals on penalties by Croatia on December 8, ending their hopes of a sixth World Cup crown.

Following a goalless 90 minutes, the match headed into extra time where Neymar put Brazil in front in the added minutes of the first period of extra time.

However, in the 117th minute, Bruno Petkovic equalized for the Vatreni, who forced a shootout where Rodrygo and Marquinhos scuppered their penalty kicks.

Like many others, Richarlison was reduced to tears after the full-time whistle too, as a campaign that promised so much ended in heartbreak.

The Tottenham Hotspur man, after all, struck a spectacular brace in their 2-0 opening game win over Serbia. He scored two more goals in the campaign.

Richarlison is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained while warming up just before the penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, he decided to immortalize his 2022 FIFA World Cup experience with a tattoo.

In a picture online, the striker showed off his back with huge tattoos of Ronaldo Nazario, himself and Neymar. He also tattooed a message that read:

"You made Brazil smile, Pele."

Spurs are set to resume their 2022-23 season on Boxing Day against Brentford away in the Premier League. However, Richarlison will likely be missing in action as he faces weeks out.

The forward joined the north London outfit from Everton in the summer. However, hasn't scored in the league in 10 appearances, as both his strikes so far have come in the UEFA Champions League.

Brazil left to rue another FIFA World Cup disappointment

Brazil came to Qatar as one of the most in-form teams and were widely considered among the favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy itself.

However, Le Selecao came up short in their endeavor once again, going out in the quarter-finals for the second consecutive edition.

B/R Football @brfootball CROATIA KNOCK OUT BRAZIL ON PENALTIES CROATIA KNOCK OUT BRAZIL ON PENALTIES 👋 https://t.co/zwGmuols9k

In fact, it was their fourth last eight elimination in five World Cups since winning the trophy in 2002.

Their campaign was dealt an early blow when Neymar went off with an injury in the 80th minute of their opening game and missed their next two games.

Tite's side managed to win their group regardless before clinically dispatching South Korea in the Round of 16.

Against a resolute Croatia, however, Brazil ran out of luck, missing two penalties in the shootouts to see their Qatar sojourn end abruptly.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 3797 votes