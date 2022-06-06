Richarlison and Vinicius Jr separated after alleged training ground bust-up on with Brazil

Brazil players were forced to separate teammates Richarlison and Vinicius Junior following an alleged bust-up between the pair during a fiesty training session.

According to The Mirror, the two players were spotted grabbing each other's shirts as the argument ensued on Saturday. Veteran squad members such as Neymar and Dani Alves were among the players who attempted to cool the bizarre situation down.

It is unclear what ignited the incident, which came just two days after their convincing 5-1 victory in a friendly against South Korea. Vincius replaced goalscorer Richarlison after 70 minutes in the match.

The Everton forward had previously filmed himself congratulating Vinicius on his winning goal for Real Madrid in their Champions League final triumph against Liverpool.

Tite's side are the favorites to win this year's Qatar World Cup and have been drawn in a group alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Although Everton endured a tough season in the Premier League, Richarlison stood out by scoring 10 times in 30 top-flight appearances. The 25-year-old has netted 14 times in 35 games for the five-time world champions, including four strikes in his previous three caps.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old winger Vinicius has scored just once in his 13 caps for the South American giants.

Tite insists Brazil no longer relies on Neymar

Brazil will be seeking their first triumph in football's biggest tournament since 2002 later this year as they continued their preparations by dismantling South Korea.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar scored twice in the clash to move closer to Pele's Brazilian goalscoring record. However, manager Tite insists they do not rely on him like they used to.

Speaking to The Tribune, Tite said:

"I have been in charge of the national team for a long time, and in that time I have made lots of mistakes and also made some good decisions."

"We have a new generation coming through and one good thing I have done is to try out a lot of players. Now we are not so dependent on one attacking player."

Selecao continue their tour of Asia as they take on Japan next, in their first visit to the country since winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

