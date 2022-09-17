“Ridiculous decision”, “for no reason” – Tottenham fans blast ‘stupid’ move from Conte to include 26-year-old star in starting XI against Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur fans are unhappy with Antonio Conte's decision to start Davinson Sanchez for their Premier League game against Leicester City today (September 17).

Spurs are the heavy favorites for the clash in north London against a Leicester side who are yet to win a top-flight game this season.

The home side are still unbeaten in the league during this campaign. However, they are aiming to bounce back from a damaging 2-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League in their most recent encounter.

Conte appears to have settled on a system containing a back three, where Sanchez is set to make his fourth start top-flight start of the season. He replaces Cristian Romero and will start alongside Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet in the Tottenham defense.

The 26-year-old has faced his fair share of criticism from Spurs fans this season. The club's supporters are upset that he is starting once again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham will go top of the table, level on points with leaders Manchester City if they beat Leicester, who are bottom of the table. Following the announcement of the Starting XI, supporters took to Twitter to express their doubts over Sanchez.

Antonio Conte backs Son Heung-Min to end Tottenham goalscoring drought

The South Korean winger has been one of English football's leading players in recent times. However, his form this season has become a real concern for Tottenham fans.

Son grabbed the Premier League's Golden Boot last term alongside Mohamed Salah with 23 goals but is still searching for his first goal of the season.

However, Conte appears confident that the 30-year-old will find his scoring touch soon, as he told a press conference (as per BBC Sport):

"I think Sonny, for sure, is not happy because he's not scoring. It's normal and I like that he's a bit angry with this situation. It means that he wants to try to change it, also because we need [him]."

The Italian boss further stressed Son's importance for the club alongside Harry Kane, saying:

"Sonny, he's a really important player for us. At the same time, it can happen, especially when you play massive games, you can be a bit tired mentally, also your body, so it can happen. But I repeat Sonny for me would be never, never a problem. We are talking about one of the best two players that we have in our team."

He added:

"For sure it can happen that in some games he can't play from the start, like Harry [Kane] also. But only to protect him, to give the possibility to rest, to take care of his energy and to bring us to win. We are talking about players that during the game, they are decisive and we need to have these players always to be at the top."

