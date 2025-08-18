“Ridiculous statement” - Ex-Chelsea star responds to Ruben Amorim claiming Manchester United can win any game after loss to Arsenal

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley has slammed Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim for his comments after the Arsenal defeat. The pundit believes that the manager needs to prove something with his tactics before talking about beating any side in the Premier League.

Ad

Speaking on ESPN FC after Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester United, Burley said that the Red Devils had done well after improving their frontline with the additions of Matheus Cunha and Beyan Mbeumo. However, he wants to see more and believes that the main concern for Amorim's side is the midfield. He said:

“That’s a bit of a ridiculous statement, they’ve proven absolutely nothing. What they’ve shown [against Arsenal], is that they’re definitely better with that front line. Cunha and Mbeumo were a threat and there was a couple of times in the first half, when they did switch it out wide to where Calafiori left space behind after moving into midfield, there was nobody in the box. There was no striker to whip it into."

Ad

Trending

“Some of the play was really good. The problem is when you’re going the opposite way [while defending]. Arsenal also left a lot of spaces, it wasn’t a great performance from them even though they got three points. The space that was popping up in the middle of the park [from Man United], Arsenal should have done more with it. It’s a real concern for United.”

Ad

Riccardo Calafiori scored the lone goal of the match as Manchester United lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the opening match of the Premier League season. The win saw the Gunners stretch their unbeaten run against the PL Big Six - Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham, along with the Red Devils - to 23 games since 2023.

What did Ruben Amorim say after Manchester United lost to Arsenal?

Ruben Amorim made bold claims after the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season. The Manchester United manager claimed that they showed the ability to beat anyn side in the league this season and said:

Ad

“We prove today that we can win any game in the Premier League, especially against a great team like Arsenal. We were the better team. It’s our feeling that we played better. In the end, we lose the game, but I’m really proud of the effort they put in.”

Manchester United face Fulham next in the Premier League on Sunday, August 24. They have a Carabo Cup Round Two clash against Grimsby Town and then a league clash against Burnley before the end of the month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More