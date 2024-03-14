"Rigged for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr", "Mid team facing a mid team" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr learn their Kings Cup S/F opponents

Fans think Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been given the easy tie in the Kings Cup semifinals after they were drawn against Al-Khaleej.

The draw for the Kings Cup semifinals took place last night (March 13). Ronaldo and his Al-Alami side learned they'll face Pedro Emanuel's side at home on April 30.

Al-Nassr missed out on a clash with Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal. Jorge Jesus' men were drawn against UAE outfit Al-Ain meaning the two title rivals could meet in the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side are wounded after being knocked out of the AFC Champions League. They suffered a 3-1 defeat on penalties to Al-Ain in the quarterfinals after drawing 4-4 on aggregate.

It's been a disappointing period for Luis Castro's side as they've also lost ground in the title race. A 4-4 draw against Al-Hazm and a shock 3-1 home loss to Al-Raed means they trail Al-Hilal by 12 points.

Ronaldo endured a topsy-turvy night when sent packing from the AFC Champions League. He missed from three yards out in regulation time but scored from the spot in extra time and in the shootout.

The 39-year-old has been in prolific form this season, bagging 29 goals and 11 assists in 32 games across competitions. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still looking to win his first major trophy at Al-Awwal Park since joining in January 2023.

Fans reckon Ronaldo has a golden opportunity to reach the Kings Cup final after Al-Alami were drawn against Al-Khaleej.

One fan made a bold claim:

"Rigged for Ronaldo and Al Nassr. Why didn't they give them Al Hilal?"

Another fan doesn't appear to rate either side:

"Mid team facing a mid team. We'll be there."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Al-Nassr's draw:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr's elimination from the AFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo crashed out of the AFC Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo remained positive despite Al-Nassr's devastating exit from this season's AFC Champions League. The Portugal captain took to Instagram and stressed to fans that his club will be looking to bounce back:

"Thank you for your support. We'll find a way to bounce back and come back stronger! Together, always!"

Al-Nassr headed into their AFC Champions League quarterfinal second-leg clash with Al-Ain 1-0 down on aggregate. They were given a mountain to climb after Moroccan forward Soufiane Rahimi's double.

However, Saudi Arabian attacker Abdulahramun Ghareeb and Emirati goalkeeper Khalid Eisa's own goal helped turn things around. Ronaldo then wasted a golden opportunity but Alex Telles' free kick took the tie to extra time.

Emirati midfielder Sultan Al-Shamsi put Al-Ain back in front on aggregate (4-3) in extra time. But, Ronaldo struck from the spot in the 118th minute to take the tie to penalties where he was the only Al-Nassr player to score.