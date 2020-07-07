“Right now, none" - PSG star Ander Herrera rubbishes Neymar, Mbappe rumours amidst Barcelona and Real Madrid interest

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with moves for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe but Ander Herrera is confident that the duo will not leave France.

Neymar and Mbappe are Paris Saint-Germain's best players and have been instrumental in the French club's domestic success.

In an interview with El Transistor, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has claimed that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will not be leaving the club. The French giants may lose both their prized possessions to Barcelona and Real Madrid in the near future but Ander Herrera has firmly dispelled the rumours.

Neymar, in particular, has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window. Real Madrid is also monitoring Kylian Mbappe's situation but is unlikely to place a bid for the forward this summer.

Ander Herrera glisse des infos sur l'avenir de Kylian Mbappé et Neymar

Real Madrid bought Luka Jovic last summer after a failed pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. The young Frenchman has outperformed Neymar and his illustrious counterparts at Paris Saint-Germain over the past few years and looks set to make a big-money move in the near future.

Neymar, on the other hand, has slipped off the world football map after a quiet few seasons at the French club and may return to Barcelona in the next few years.

Barcelona and Real Madrid set to lose out on Neymar and Mbappe, according to Ander Herrera

Barcelona wants Neymar back

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera refuted rumours of Barcelona's and Real Madrid's reported interest in the French club's high-profile stars. The Spaniard claimed that both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are very happy in France and will choose the club over both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Herrera claimed that Neymar and Mbappe will come at a hefty price and said that neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid could afford to spend such a large amount in the current financial environment.

"I see Neymar and Mbappe very involved and happy. It has nothing to do with what is said. Furthermore, I do not think that either Real Madrid or Barcelona can manage an operation of this magnitude in this situation, although I am not an economist nor am I in these two clubs."

PSG's front three in Ligue 1 and the Champions League 2019/20:



🇫🇷 Mbappé: 23 goals, 9 assists

🇧🇷 Neymar: 16 goals, 8 assists

🇦🇷 Icardi: 17 goals, 2 assists

While Barcelona's unending pursuit of Neymar is still ongoing, Real Madrid seems to have moved on from Kylian Mbappe and is looking to sell some of its stars in the upcoming transfer window.

A sudden move for the young Frenchman, however, cannot be ruled out. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have surprised the world of football with their transfer decisions in the past. Ander Herrera firmly stood by his claim that the two superstars would stay with the French giants and reserved lavish praise for Neymar.

"In Neymar, I see a guy absolutely involved in the project, trying to keep the group strong, organizing meals at his house in addition to his birthday. It is a pleasure to share moments with him in the team."

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid is currently 4 points ahead of Barcelona at the top of the table and needs only 8 more points to secure the La Liga title. Barcelona bounced back after consecutive draws to thrash Villarreal by a margin of 4-1 and will hope that Real Madrid drops points in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid's potential acquisition of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's return to Barcelona may well take the rivalry to new heights but for the moment, both superstars remain firmly in Paris Saint-Germain's grasp.

