“Right place to fulfil my ambitions” - Haaland says Guardiola is one of the greatest managers of all time after Manchester City unveiling

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Borussia Dortmund's superstar forward Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old striker scored an incredible 86 goals across 89 appearances during his two-and-a-half seasons with the Bundesliga giants.

But he has now joined the Etihad Stadium after the Cityzens activated his £51 million release clause, according to The Guardian.

The Norwegian international, who has 21 caps for his nation, has signed a contract until 2027 and claims he is in the right place to further develop his game.

Haaland couldn't hide his excitement at working with Pep Guardiola, as the forward told Manchester City's official website:

“This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

“I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

Manchester City Director of Football claims club have been monitoring Haaland for years

Considering City have just won the Premier League without a recognised centre-forward, Haaland's signing for well below market value will undoubtedly cause concern for the rest of English football, as well as their European rivals.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain stated:

"We have been monitoring Erling for several years now, so we are delighted to bring him here to Manchester City.

“He is a huge talent and has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons. His goalscoring record is exceptional and his performances at Borussia Dortmund and in the Champions League in particular have proved he can succeed at the highest level.

“Erling has everything we want in a striker and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system. His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep.

“This is a very exciting signing for our club, and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching Erling perform in this team.”

