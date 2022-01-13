'Rightful captain', 'Elite mentality' - Manchester United fans demand Cristiano Ronaldo to take over as club captain

Manchester United fans have urged Cristiano Ronaldo to take over from Harry Maguire as club captain, following Ronaldo's recent interview with Sky Sports.

In the said interview, the 36-year-old forward said that Manchester United should aim to secure a top-three finish in the Premier League. Ronaldo also said that he has moved to Old Trafford to compete and win trophies, and not just fight for European positions.

The interview has gone down well with Manchester United fans who have suggested that the Portuguese superstar should be made the new club captain. Some United fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the same.

Here are some of the best tweets in this regard:

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 Cristiano Ronaldo should be the captain of Manchester United.

Standards trickle down from the captain, and his mentality needs to be instilled into these players. Cristiano Ronaldo should be the captain of Manchester United.Standards trickle down from the captain, and his mentality needs to be instilled into these players.

Cian @FtblObs



Top Class interview. 🏻 Cristiano Ronaldo has proven why he should be the captain..Top Class interview. Cristiano Ronaldo has proven why he should be the captain..Top Class interview. 👏🏻❤️ https://t.co/3KXVOmJAZ2

HB @HB_UTD



We need to remove Maguire as captain because it belongs around Ronaldo’s arm.



If we have him as our captain, our standards will be elevated and will go and win. If not u can fight like a relegation team like maguire. Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Cristiano Ronaldo says that "I don't accept less than the top three."Cristiano Ronaldo says that #MUFC should not accept anything less than a top three finish in the Premier League this season. "I don't accept less than the top three."Cristiano Ronaldo says that #MUFC should not accept anything less than a top three finish in the Premier League this season. https://t.co/A54QAmHqMK This is Cristiano’ War cry.We need to remove Maguire as captain because it belongs around Ronaldo’s arm.If we have him as our captain, our standards will be elevated and will go and win. If not u can fight like a relegation team like maguire. twitter.com/skysportsnews/… This is Cristiano’ War cry. We need to remove Maguire as captain because it belongs around Ronaldo’s arm. If we have him as our captain, our standards will be elevated and will go and win. If not u can fight like a relegation team like maguire. twitter.com/skysportsnews/…

John O’Kane @johnaokane twitter.com/utdreport/stat… utdreport @utdreport Cristiano Ronaldo: "It's not that easy to change the mentality of players and the system and the culture just like that, so I believe he [Rangnick] is going to do a good job." #mulive [sky] Cristiano Ronaldo: "It's not that easy to change the mentality of players and the system and the culture just like that, so I believe he [Rangnick] is going to do a good job." #mulive [sky] #Ronaldo exposing 10 years of failure especially the last 3 seasons of massaging players egos..elite mentality right here #Ronaldo exposing 10 years of failure especially the last 3 seasons of massaging players egos..elite mentality right here 💯 twitter.com/utdreport/stat…

Jack @Jacka_mufc #mufc Ronaldo interview reminds me of this. Elite mentality, not everyone can hack it Ronaldo interview reminds me of this. Elite mentality, not everyone can hack it 🐐 #mufc https://t.co/CJ9BcdICgn

PaulMUFC🐝 @pau1luvsutd #WeWantManUtdBack I see Ronaldo is spitting facts and trying to raise the standards of the club, let’s hope the other lazy arse players are listening. Make him captain immediately as he is the best thing to happen to this club in years #GlazersOut I see Ronaldo is spitting facts and trying to raise the standards of the club, let’s hope the other lazy arse players are listening. Make him captain immediately as he is the best thing to happen to this club in years #GlazersOut #WeWantManUtdBack https://t.co/J85KX8w0FD

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2021. The 36-year-old forward is one of the most senior players in the United squad, and has hit the ground running, scoring 14 goals across competitions.

Meanwhile, current club captain Harry Maguire has had an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign so far. The England international has been error-prone, which has resulted in the Red Devils dropping valuable points.

Maguire had poor outings in Manchester United's defeats against Leicester City and Liverpool earlier this season. The 28-year-old defender was also sent off during United's 4-1 defeat against Watford.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo has captained Manchester United once this season. The 36-year-old forward donned the armband during United's 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the Premier League.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo captaining Man United for the first time in 14 years Cristiano Ronaldo captaining Man United for the first time in 14 years 🍷 https://t.co/DfBj6aEmCL

Cristiano Ronaldo is leading Manchester United's scoring charts this season

Ronaldo's goals have been extremely vital for United this season. The 36-year-old forward is currently the club's leading goalscorer this season. He has netted 14 times in 21 appearances across competitions, most by any player for the club. Six of those goals have come in the UEFA Champions League.

The Portugal captain netted late winners against Atalanta and Villarreal, which helped Ralf Rangnick's side into the Round of 16 of the competition. Despite Ronaldo's best efforts, United have been below par in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the league table, behind the likes of Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur. United have accumulated 31 points from 19 games, and are 22 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played two matches more.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ @SteveBowercomm] Cristiano Ronaldo: “I don’t want to be here in the club to fight for fifth, sixth or seventh place. I’m here to try to win! To compete! We aren’t at our best level yet but I believe if we change our mind.” #muzone Cristiano Ronaldo: “I don’t want to be here in the club to fight for fifth, sixth or seventh place. I’m here to try to win! To compete! We aren’t at our best level yet but I believe if we change our mind.” #muzone [@SteveBowercomm] https://t.co/bsQzPbCSz5

Ralf Rangnick's side are now scheduled to take on Aston Villa on Saturday, January 15. This will be the second time in the week the two teams will clash with each other. The Red Devils secured a 1-0 win over Villa in their FA Cup third-round clash on Monday.

