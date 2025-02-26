Rio Ferdinand aims dig at Jamie Carragher as Liverpool hero receives criticism from tennis legend Boris Becker for take on Bayern Munich

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has aimed a dig at Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher amid criticism from tennis legend Boris Becker. The German tennis icon questioned Carragher's opinion on Bayern Munich, who appointed Vincent Kompany as their manager last summer.

Notably, Bayern lost the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen last season, leading them to sack Thomas Tuchel. Their decision to hire Vincent Kompany came as something of a surprise to the football world, with the former Manchester City managing just Anderlecht and Burnley. He also got relegated from the Premier League with the Clarets in the 2023-24 season.

Jamie Carragher recently claimed that there would be much criticism if the Bavarians fail to go far in the UEFA Champions League. He said (via Mirror):

"Bayern have not convinced me at all yet. Now they are playing against Leverkusen, who dominated Bayern in the Bundesliga recently. It's a 50-50 tie. In the end, I'm predicting Leverkusen (to advance). If Kompany does not win, there will be many question marks about his appointment."

Boris Becker responded to the Liverpool icon's statement with the comment (via X):

"There haven’t been any questions regarding the appointment of Kompany! In fact, Bayern just said [the] domestic title [is the] most important trophy 🏆 this year and are happy with the work of Vincent Kompany! Jamie is NOT well informed at all..."

Rio Ferdinand responded to Boris Becker's statement with laughter, adding the comment:

"Boris… he’s having a bad couple weeks. Let him off 😂😂😂"

Carragher has responded to Becker's comments with the statement (via X):

"Apologies @TheBorisBecker it won’t happen again! 🤷‍♂️😂"

However, the Liverpool legend has not responded to Ferdinand's comment.

Rio Ferdinand has responded to Jamie Carragher's comments on AFCON

Rio Ferdinand recently responded to Jamie Carragher's comments which compared the Africa Cup of Nations to other competitions. The Liverpool legend was speaking about Mohamed Salah's brilliant season, but questioned if the winger would be in contention for the Ballon d'Or. He quipped (via Mirror):

"I think the problem is the fact he's with Egypt, and he's probably not playing in the major tournaments as such or maybe got a great chance of winning."

Rio Ferdinand responded:

"The majority of people out there would say that. I don't think that's right, I think that's an ignorant thought process because the [Africa Cup of Nations] ...

"If you go to Didier Drogba, Abedi Pele, Samuel Eto'o, Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané they will tell you we have to win this. I understand what Jamie is saying but I don't agree with it. But I understand that is the majority's fault and it's not right."

Jamie Carragher has since defended his comments about AFCON, explaining that it did not carry "the weight of other tournaments".

