Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo was 'robbed' of the Ballon d'Or in 2018

Rio Ferdinand believes his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo was robbed of the Ballon d'Or award in 2018.

The Englishman was hosting a session on Vibe with Five with popular internet personality IShowSpeed, who is a diehard Ronaldo fan. Ferdinand was asked who has more Ballon d'Ors, to which he replied:

"Messi. Seven against five. Cristiano Ronaldo was robbed of the Ballon d'or. Modric's year."

Luka Modric won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 after helping Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League in the 2017-18 season. He was also a major part of the Croatian national team which finished runners-up at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo, who was Modric's teammate that season, had a strong case to win his third consecutive and sixth overall Ballon d'Or trophy that year. He recorded 44 goals and eight assists in 44 club games across competitions that season.

But Modric won the award with 753 points while 'CR7' finished second with 478 points to his name. The Al-Nassr forward hasn't won the award since then, while Messi has won it twice since Modric's win.

The Argentine superstar is also one of the favorites to win the award this year. He led La Albiceleste to the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in December and won the Golden Ball for his displays in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Portugal's 9-0 win against Luxembourg due to suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for Portugal's 9-0 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying win against Luxembourg on 11 September.

The Portuguese superstar picked up a yellow card in his team's 1-0 win against Slovakia earlier this month after catching Martin Dubravka in the face with a rash challenge. He was not in Roberto Martinez's squad that hosted Luxembourg.

But Ronaldo's mother was in attendance to watch Portugal record their biggest win in history. Her son had a less-than-impressive international break considering he also failed to make a tangible contribution in the 1-0 win against Slovakia.

The 201-cap international returned to Al-Nassr a couple of days ahead of schedule to prepare for the league game against Al-Raed on 16 September. So far, the 38-year-old forward has enjoyed a sensational start to the season, recording six goals and five assists in five games across competitions.