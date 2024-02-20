Rio Ferdinand booed by Arsenal fans on flight over Bukayo Saka comments

Rio Ferdinand encountered Arsenal fans while traveling on a flight who were upset by his comments on Bukayo Saka last week.

The Manchester United legend had insisted that the England international is not world-class yet while comparing him with national teammate Phil Foden. Ferdinand said on TNT Sports:

"I think you've got to be looking at him [Foden] like that [world-class]. For what he does for the team, his importance to the team, with goals, assists and the rhythm of the game, especially this season."

"I don't think [Saka] has done it at the top level, winning trophies at a team like this. He's not [in as good a team as City's]. You've got to respect and appreciate that Foden's done this, where the medals are handed out, he's performed. Against the best teams as well, consistently."

Ferdinand then doubled down on his criticism of the English forward on his podcast Vibe with Five, responding to enraged supporters. He came face to face with some Arsenal fans on a flight booing at him and repeatedly chanting (via Sport Bible):

"Saka is world-class.''

The RyanAir staff offered Ferdinand an opportunity to respond by allowing him to speak to the passengers through the PA system. The former Manchester United defender said:

"Guys, I just want to say it's been an absolute pleasure traveling with you all. But, I must say, Saka is a fantastic player, just not world class yet. He will be one day, just not yet."

Saka has been in excellent form for Arsenal this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

“I was very intrigued" - Chris Sutton astonished by Arsenal links with Kylian Mbappe

Pundit Chris Sutton is astonished by reports linking the Gunners and Kylian Mbappe, failing to fathom them being able to afford the French superstar. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the 2018 World Cup winner is set to depart Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Mbappe has been linked with a host of big clubs, including the Gunners and Manchester City. However, Real Madrid are most likely to land the PSG winger, with Romano reporting the transfer is close to being sealed.

Mikel Arteta was asked in a press conference about potentially signing Mbappe, and the Spanish boss said that a player of that caliber certainly warrants interest.

Sutton said about Mbappe's links with the north Londoners (via TBR Football):

“I was very intrigued by Mikel Arteta’s comments about potentially signing Kylian Mbappe. What? Little Arsenal? I’m joking a little bit about little Arsenal, but you don’t think Mbappe would be a good deal? It doesn’t matter how much he would cost. I’m not a financial expert, but how could Arsenal afford that?"

Mbappe has been one of the best players in the world in recent years and signing a player of his caliber would certainly be a big boost for the Gunners. However, a potential move appears unlikely with Real Madrid being the favorites.