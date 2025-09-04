Rio Ferdinand claims 26-year-old star is still the best player in the world even if Ballon d'Or contenders Yamal and Dembele are playing at their best

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reckons Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe remains one of the best in the world despite Ballon d'Or contenders Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele going strong.

Mbappe, 26, is coming off a strong debut campaign with Los Blancos after arriving last summer on a free transfer after seven prolific seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner registered nearly 50 goal contributions in 59 games across competitions, scoring 44 times, but only had the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup to show for his efforts. Madrid were beaten to the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercoppa Espana titles by Yamal's Barca.

“If you consider everyone being at their best, I think Mbappe is that guy," said Ferdinand on his eponymous Rio Ferdinand presents YouTube channel. "Even if we consider the two main contenders for the Ballon d’Or this year in Dembele and Yamal, even if they are at their best, I would still say Mbappe.

"He scored 40 odd goals last season. If Real Madrid won the league last season and got far in the Champions League, he probably gets the Ballon d’Or.”

Yamal and Dembele of PSG are widely regarded as two of the strongest contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or. While Yamal won the domestic treble with Barca, Dembele helped the Parisians to the continental quadruple and the FIFA Club World Cup final, losing to Chelsea.

How did 2025 Ballon d'Or contenders Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele fare last season?

Ballon d'Or contender Lamine Yamal

Ballon d'Or contenders and former Barcelona teammates Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele - as mentioned above - are coming off superb seasons with their respective clubs.

Yamal played 55 games across competitions last campaign and registered an impressive tally of 18 goals and 25 assists, scoring and assisting in three different competitions. He also helped Spain to the UEFA Nations League final, losing to Portugal on penalties.

Meanwhile, former Barca man Dembele had 51 goal contributions for PSG last season, scoring 35 times in 53 games across competitions, as the Parisians won their maiden UEFA Champions League. They also became the first team in nearly six decades to win the quadruple.

