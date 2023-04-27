Rio Ferdinand claims he would have pocketed Erling Haaland, and Sir Alex Ferguson's side would have beaten Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United would have beaten Pep Guardiola's current Manchester City team. He believes the Cityzens would have given them a fight, but lost 3-1 in the end.

Manchester City are set for another Premier League title, and pundits have been calling them the best side ever in the league's history. However, those connected with Manchester United consistently disagree.

Ferdinand was on BT Sport on Thursday night when he claimed that matches against the current Man City would have been tough. However, he believes they would have won and said via Daily Mail:

"Tough. It would be tough games. Pep's teams are hard to play against, I mean, we were annihilated by his Barcelona team. So this team with the weapons they have, with Haaland and De Bruyne connecting it would be a difficult one but I think we'd win 3-1."

Speaking about Haaland, Ferdinand joked that he would have pocketed him and added:

"He would be in there somewhere. We would have to fight and go toe-to-toe with them. They're a great team and you cannot deny that."

Rio Ferdinand waiting for Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Rio Ferdinand has backed Manchester City to go past Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and win the treble this season. He believes that Pep Guardiola's side can beat all teams and said:

"Manchester City could win every game they have coming up, and they have shown that with the amount of points they have accumulated in the last two seasons. You would be stupid to doubt City's chances of winning the treble, a feat that only Manchester United has achieved in England."

He added:

"Haaland's impact [will be the difference]. He is a phenomenal player, a goalscoring machine. He has shown that he can do it at the highest level, and he has a hunger and a desire to win trophies. He is a perfect fit for City."

City will be away at Real Madrid in the first leg on May 9th, and then host the Spanish side on the 17th at the Etihad.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes