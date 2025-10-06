Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on Senne Lammens after watching him make debut in 'graveyard' role for Manchester United 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has offered his opinion on Senne Lammens after watching the goalkeeper make his debut against Sunderland. The Belgian, who made the switch to Old Trafford from Royal Antwerp this summer, kept a clean sheet as Manchester United secured a vital 2-0 win over the Black Cats on Saturday.

Lammens' performance was well received by fans, who saw him as a breath of fresh air, after the club's struggles with goalkeepers in recent times. Thanks to his confident start to life in England, Lammens is now expected to become the main man between the sticks for Ruben Amorim's team.

When asked about Lammens' debut, Ferdinand commented on his 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' show on YouTube. He is of the opinion that Lammens would have instilled plenty of confidence in the Manchester United defenders, thanks to his confident display.

Ferdinand stated:

“That [performance from Lammens] must instil so much confidence in the backline and then it spreads through the team. You know the feeling when a goalkeeper comes out and claims a ball into the box? That feeling of looking down at him when he’s on the floor and getting up and going, ‘that’s my goalkeeper man.’

“I don’t think United have been able to say that for a while because there’s been so many different mistakes and questionable decision-making. He just looked very, very secure."

Ferdinand also touched upon how Lammens' performance stayed true to what Thibaut Courtois told him about the Belgian. The former Manchester United defender even went on to claim that the goalkeeping department has been a 'graveyard' for many players at Old Trafford.

He added:

"Courtois left me a voice note a few weeks ago when we made the decision to sign him and a lot of it was about him [Lammens] being a stable, steady keeper, huge talent and massive potential. He looked exactly like what Courtois said in that voice note. By the way, Man United’s goalkeeping position has been a place that has been a graveyard for many players.”

Notably, Lammens secured 10 clean sheets in 44 appearances across all competitions for Antwerp last season.

What next for Manchester United in Premier League?

The win over Sunderland helped Manchester United climb to 10th place in the league table with 10 points from seven games. After the international break, Amorim's men face a tough contest away from home against Liverpool at Anfield.

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool will head into this game on the back of three straight defeats in all competitions, with the latest coming against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Red Devils will hope to try and take momentum from the fact that Liverpool haven't been at their best in recent weeks.

However, a win can never be guaranteed in such a hugely-anticipated derby. Liverpool and Manchester United will fight tooth and nail to secure maximum points on October 19.

