Rio Ferdinand demands one thing from Manchester United ahead of Southampton clash 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand wants to see consistency from his former side when they face Southampton on August 27.

The Red Devils bounced back from a woeful two defeats to start the season with a crucial 2-1 victory over Liverpool on August 22.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were enough to secure a vital three points for Erik ten Hag's side.

Ferdinand wants to see that momentum carry over into today's game at St Mary's Stadium, asking for Manchester United to be consistent.

He wrote on his Twitter account:

"En route to Southampton… Consistency pls from Monday!"

Not only was the result against Liverpool a positive one, but the performance was a huge improvement on their two disappointing defeats prior.

The likes of Rashford, Sancho, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia were standout performers on the night against their fierce rivals.

In the aftermath of the win, Ferdinand responded:

"Desire, Work Ethic, PASSION! That’s the performance we’ve been looking for!"

Today, they come up against a Southampton side that have began the campaign with one win, one draw and a defeat.

Che Adams grabbed a double at the King Power Stadium last time out to defeat Leicester City 2-1.

New look midfield for Manchester United against the Saints

Casemiro set to make his debut

Ten Hag has confirmed that new signing Casemiro is fit and therefore can be expected to play in the game against Southampton.

He told reporters in his pre-match presser:

"Casemiro is fit, yeah. He did all the training sessions. He trained individually and in the last days he trained with the team."

The Brazilian defensive midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid for £63.6 million, signing a four-year contract with the option of a further year.

He could come straight into Ten Hag's side's midfield with the expectation being he will displace Scott McTominay in the defensive midfield role.

One player who will not be available for the game against Southampton is Anthony Martial.

The French striker was the provider for Rashford in the 2-1 win over Liverpool but he has incurred an Achilles injury.

Ten Hag said:

"Anthony came out with a problem with his Achilles, out of the game. We have to wait. I cannot tell a prognosis, how long it takes. I hope he will be fit for the next game.”

This may mean Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line for Manchester United, although Rashford started in the striker's role on Monday.

Edited by Matthew Guyett