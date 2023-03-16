Rio Ferdinand details reasons for Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk's struggles this season

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has explained why Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has struggled this season.

The highly rated Dutch centre-back hasn't been at his best in the 2022-23 season as the entire team has struggled for form.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Virgil van Dijk says he pushed himself until his body broke down 🗣 Virgil van Dijk says he pushed himself until his body broke down 🗣 https://t.co/nGc7PBf0x0

Jurgen Klopp's team have endured a difficult campaign, they are sixth in the Premier League and have been knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

Van Dijk has looked a shadow of himself and has made errors in crucial situations. The highly experienced defender's dip in form is reflected in the number of goals his team have conceded this season. Liverpool have conceded 29 goals in 26 Premier League games this season - three more than they conceded in the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign.

Former Premier League defender Rio Ferdinand has given his opinion on the reasons behind Van Dijk's poor performances this season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Rio Ferdinand on Virgil van Dijk's struggles this season Rio Ferdinand on Virgil van Dijk's struggles this season 👀 https://t.co/P5lhPboWG3

The Manchester United legend pointed out that Liverpool's struggles as a side could be responsible for Van Dijk's dip in form. Ahead of Liverpool's second-leg clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Ferdinand said:

"There are phases in your career when things don't go to plan. (But) you look at great centre-halves like Vidic, Kompany, Campbell, Terry, Jaap Stam, they don't have a season off or big periods like eight to nine games off."

He continued:

"The form of the team plays a part though and it does have an impact and sometimes you're as good as the team around you. He hasn't had the team performing in the way that suits his style of play."

Liverpool needed to win by a margin of four goals at the Santiago Bernabeu to progress to the quarterfinals after suffering a 5-2 defeat during the home leg at Anfield. However, the Reds lost the second leg 1-0 as Karim Benzema scored for Los Blancos in the 78th minute.

Michael Owen shares his opinion on why Liverpool defender have struggled this season

Liverpool legend Michael Owen also gave his take on why Van Dijk has struggled this season. While Owen agreed with Ferdinand's comments, he further stated that the Reds' failure to press effectively has also left their back-line exposed. He said:

"When Liverpool are playing well, you don't have much to do (as a defender), they win the ball at the front. The problem is they leave themselves exposed (at the moment) so it's a difficult position to play in if your team isn't functioning well."

Owen concluded:

"It's difficult at the moment because he's getting exposed in one-vs-ones. If they are playing well you don't even notice him and he just mops up everything."

Liverpool will hope Van Dijk and the rest of the team can find their form quickly as they push for a top-four finish in the league.

Poll : 0 votes