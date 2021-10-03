"Take him out, smash him"- Rio Ferdinand explains what Cristiano Ronaldo told Manchester United teammates before Everton equalizer

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was telling his teammates to stop Everton's counter-attack in the lead-up to Andrew Townsend's goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a second-half substitute against Everton. The Portuguese star was on the pitch when Townsend equalized for Rafael Benitez's side and did not hide his frustration with the Toffees' winger's goal.

Manchester United had the chance to stop the counter-attack, but Brazilian midfielder Fred failed to stop Everton winger Demarai Gray in the lead up to the goal. Rio Ferdinand revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo told his teammates in the build-up to the goal.

'Man United at that time, Cristiano Ronaldo says take him early in the play. The foreign teams are in those positions and counter-attacks with cheeky fouls would've stopped and prevented that. You can see him there, telling them 'take him out, smash him'," Ferdinand told BT Sport.

Ferdinand later went on to reveal the frustration Cristiano Ronaldo was feeling after the full-time whistle. The 36-year-old has become Manchester United's talisman since joining the club from Juventus this summer.

The Red Devils have put in a number of disappointing displays in recent weeks despite the presence of the Portuguese star.

"He stormed down the tunnel, disappointed about the result obviously we've all been there. I think it'll be a mixture of things, he's a man in form, scored five in five, wanted to continue that vein of form and shoot his side to victory. I understand the frustrations and it comes out like that," said Ferdinand.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba could cost him his Manchester United job

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to drop Manchester United's top goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo and top assist-provider Paul Pogba against an in-form Everton side was one that baffled pundits.

Manchester United were in desperate need of a good performance against Rafael Benitez's side after putting in a number of sub-par displays in recent weeks. The Red Devils, however, failed to create any clear-cut opportunities on the afternoon.

Manchester United currently possess one of the strongest squads in the Premier League. The 20-time Premier League champions, however, lack cohesion and direction which could lead to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing his job unless results improve in the near future.

