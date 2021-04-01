Rio Ferdinand explains why he would pick Frank Lampard over Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard

Rio Ferdinand has revealed he will pick Frank Lampard over Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard. The Englishman believes the Chelsea legend is more likely to score goals and would prefer him in his team.

Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard were part of England's midfield during their peak, and the debate about who among them is the best has never ended.

The debate continues among fans to this date, with most picking sides based on the clubs the players played for during their respective careers.

Rio Ferdinand was talking on his YouTube channel, Vibe with Five, when he sided with Frank Lampard. The Red Devils legend claimed he would pick the former Chelsea man over Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard for the goals and assists he provides.

He said:

"If I'm a manager I take Frank because he's going to get me 20 (goals) a year. As a manager I want them to define matches, he's going to get me 20 and probably double-figures in assists."

Why did Rio Ferdinand snub Paul Scholes for Frank Lampard?

Paul Scholes played with Rio Ferdinand at Manchester United, and many believed the legendary defender would side with his former team-mate. However, Rio did explain why he snubbed Scholes, saying:

"Scholesy was a joke to play with man. I played with him when he played just in front of me and he just conducted the game. When I first went to United when he played off Ruud van Nistelrooy and he was unplayable, I think he scored 20 odd goals that season. An unbelievable talent, all round.

"Scholesy is hard to keep out, he's probably my favourite player I played with. I used to thank him for letting me be on the same pitch as him - he used to think I was mad, for sure. He didn't score as much as Frank, Frank's the most potent out of all of them in terms of goals - none of them can get near Frank. Goals and assists, Frank dwarfs everybody and he was cold as ice in the box."

Speaking about why he snubbed Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand claimed he was unsure if the Liverpool legend would have made the same impact if his team were as as strong as Chelsea or Manchester United.