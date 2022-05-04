Rio Ferdinand makes ‘best on the planet’ claim about 30-year-old Liverpool star ahead of Villarreal clash

Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is currently the best defender in the world.

Van Dijk has been a colossus for Jurgen Klopp's side ever since joining from Southampton in 2018. He was instrumental in the Reds' 2019 Champions League victory, as well as ending the club's 30-year wait for a top-flight championship the following campaign.

The 30-year-old has made 46 appearances for the club this term, and is a key member of the Liverpool defense that has only conceded 22 Premier League goals this season.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Michael Owen: "Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back of all time. I've never seen anyone else like him." [Bt sport] Michael Owen: "Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back of all time. I've never seen anyone else like him." [Bt sport] https://t.co/cvy9S5kEpG

Before the Reds' Champions League semi-final second leg away at Villarreal on Tuesday evening, former Manchester United centre-half Ferdinand showered the imposing defender with praise.

He claimed on BT Sport (as per Anfield Watch) that no defender in world football is as good as Van Dijk right now.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Rio Ferdinand: "Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back on the planet right now." #awlive [bt] Rio Ferdinand: "Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back on the planet right now." #awlive [bt]

Ferdinand names Liverpool forward as his player of the year

Former England captain Ferdinand also recently discussed who he believes should be the Premier League's 'Player of the Season'.

When asked for his thoughts on the Presents FIVE YouTube channel, there was little doubt in the pundit's mind as to who it should be.

As per GOAL, the 43-year-old said:

"There is only one man for me, I have to be honest, he has been decisive."

"He has the most goals and the most assists in the league, you can’t go against that."

"It is Mo Salah. He has been ridiculous. You can see fear in defenders when he is on the pitch, he does every part of the game really well. His finishing, he does all types of finishes."

"You just look at the goals and assists, that is enough to say he is the most decisive player in this league."

Salah is the league's top scorer with 22 goals in his 32 games this term, as well as providing the most assists this season with 13.

The 29-year-old has been the subject of much speculation over his future in recent months, with his contract expiring next summer.

The Egyptian is aiming to be a part of the team that could make history this season, with Liverpool still on for an unprecedented quadruple. They currently sit a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, with both sides having four games remaining.

They already have the Carabao Cup in the bag after defeating Chelsea and will go up against the same opponents in the FA Cup final on May 14. The Reds hold a two-goal advantage over Villarreal before their Champions League second-leg semi-final clash on Tuesday, May 3.

Liverpool FC @LFC

30 goals

14 assists



is the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2022 44 games30 goals14 assists @MoSalah is the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2022 44 games 🔴30 goals ⚽14 assists 🅰@MoSalah is the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2022👑 https://t.co/dAPCN0pKuZ

Edited by Puranjay Dixit